Tata Beats Hyundai Again, Edges Ahead In February 2024 Sales

Published On Mar 02, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit

Tata Motors sold 1,000-odd units more than its Korean rival to take the second spot on the brand-wise monthly sales chart

If you have been following the Indian car sales closely in recent years, you would have noticed that Tata Motors – which is usually placed third on the brand-wise sales chart – has been catching up to the second spot that has been comfortably occupied by Hyundai for decades. In the last couple of years, the Indian carmaker has even gotten ahead of the Korean giant a couple of times, in terms of monthly sales. It has happened yet again in February 2024 car sales, which is only the fourth time ever.

Hyundai vs Tata: Feb ’24 Sales Comparison

Brands Year-on-year Month-on-month February 2024 February 2023 February 2024 January 2024 Tata 51,267 42,862 51,267 53,635 Hyundai 50,201 46,968 50,201 57,115

Tata managed to beat Hyundai in February 2024 sales by 1,000-odd units.

The Indian marque’s year-on-year (YoY) sales shot up by nearly 20 percent.

A significant share of Tata’s total car sales was marked by its EV range (nearly 7,000 units), which increased by 30 percent YoY.

Hyundai, on the other hand, recorded a YoY increase of almost seven percent in February 2024.

Also Check Out: CNG Automatic Option Now Exists, Find Out Why It Took So Long

Factors Leading To Such High Sales Numbers

From the numbers above, it’s clear that Tata’s EVs have a noteworthy contribution in monthly sales as the country’s leader in electric cars. Another reason for Tata’s jump over its Korean rival has been possible because of the recent launches like the Punch EV and the facelifted Nexon EV. Even its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio has a strong demand, with the Nexon and Punch frequently featuring in the list of the top 10 selling cars every month.

On the other hand, Hyundai has cited that it recorded total sales of over 15,000 units of the facelifted Creta in February 2024, which is the highest monthly sales figure for the nameplate since its inception in 2015. Another strong volume puller for the Korean marque is likely to be the Exter and Venue duo, both which average well over 5,000 units in MoM sales. While significant, their numbers fall short of their Tata rivals, i.e. the Punch and Nexon respectively.

What’s Next For The Two Brands?

Tata has already launched the Punch EV in January 2024, and is planning an electric SUV offensive for the rest of the year, which includes the Curvv and Harrier EVs. Hyundai on the other hand, is gearing up to launch the Creta N Line on March 11. Other expected Hyundai cars to hit the Indian market in 2024 include the facelifted Alcazar and the Ioniq 6.

With both carmakers also working on expanding their production capacities, given Tata’s wider range of mass-market SUV offerings, we expect it is a matter of time before the Indian carmaker frequently occupies the second-spot in Indian monthly car sales.

Also Read: These Are The 10 Most Affordable Cars With Cruise Control In India