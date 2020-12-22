Tata Altroz Turbo To Launch On January 13

Modified On Dec 22, 2020 06:01 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

It will be a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo TSI

The Altroz Turbo will get a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

It will be offered with a manual gearbox and likely a DCT as well.

The Altroz Turbo is expected to demand a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the petrol variants.

Tata is set to hold an ‘Altroz media event’ on January 13, suggesting a possible launch of the Altroz Turbo which was recently spied without any camouflage in a new blue shade. Tata’s upcoming offering will directly take on the Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo TSI, both of which come with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

As per an RTO document leaked earlier, the Altroz Turbo will come in four variants: XT, XT(O), XZ and XZ(O). These are the top variants compared to the standard model, which is offered in six trims: XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ and XZ (O).

Tata Altroz Turbo will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The motor will produce 110PS and 140Nm as per the RTO document. These figures are not yet officially confirmed but they will definitely be in line with those of the Polo and the i20.

The Altroz Turbo was paired with a 5-speed manual as standard at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It is also expected to get a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic), a first for a Tata car. Addition of the DCT will help fill the absence of automatic variants in the lineup. Also, all of its rivals offer an automatic. Plus, the turbo engine will appeal to buyers looking for more punch than the regular petrol engine.

It will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, projector headlamps, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a rear parking camera. Visual differences between the turbo variants and the regular variants are limited to a new blue shade and ‘Turbo’ badging over the body.

We expect the Altroz Turbo to demand a lakh over the regular petrol-powered variants. So it could be priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the manual. The automatic variants would possibly add another lakh.

Read More on : Tata Altroz on road price