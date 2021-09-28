Modified On Sep 28, 2021 05:15 PM By Dhruv for Tata Altroz

The Altroz is available with three different engine options, and you can even buy a Dark Edition variant, that was made popular by the Tata Harrier

Tata Motors has clocked 1 lakh unit sales of its premium hatchback Altroz, the Indian carmaker revealed in a statement. The Altrox was launched over 20 months ago, and has been averaging around 6,000 unit sales every month.

The Altroz is based on Tata’s ALFA-ARC platform, and is available with three engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. However, all engines are currently available only with a 5-speed manual transmission. A dual-clutch transmission is reportedly in the works, and is expected to be offered with the turbo-petrol engine in the future.

Global NCAP has already tested the base variant of the Altroz, and awarded it a 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection. In the Indian car market, the Altroz is priced between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 9.59 lakh (both ex-showroom). It competes against the likes of Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz.

Statement from Tata Motors

Speaking on this impressive achievement, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “We are pleased to share that we have crossed a major milestone during these challenging times and are grateful for the constant support and loyalty of our customers and partners. The Altroz occupies a pride of place in our New Forever range offering a wide variety of options in the premium hatchback segment. With multiple achievements in its kitty, the Altroz reflects true international standards of safety, design, performance and overall experience. The feat of 1,00,000th rollout today, is yet another testament to success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like premium hatchback. From becoming the official partner in IPL 2020, to being the lead car for some of India’s most prestigious marathon events, to becoming the fitting choice of reward to our Olympians this year, the Altroz has won everyone’s hearts. With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share, we are confident that Altroz is poised for even more success in the future.”

