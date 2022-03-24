English | हिंदी

Tata Altroz DCT Detailed In 10 Pics

Published On Mar 24, 2022 08:55 AM By Sonny for Tata Altroz

The long-awaited automatic transmission option also gets a new colour scheme

The Tata Altroz has finally been given the choice of an automatic transmission, with its 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine mated to a new 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. While we are going to bring you our first driving impressions of the Altroz DCT soon, let’s take a closer look at it in the detailed gallery below:

There are no changes to the actual design of the Altroz DCT variants but they do get a new exterior colour option called Opera Blue. It makes the hatchback look notably premium and mature, more so than its readily available colours.

On the rear, the DCT variants are identifiable by the DCA badge on the bottom right corner of the boot.

The Altroz offers the automatic transmission from the XM+ trim onwards whose feature list includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The variant seen here is the top-spec XZA+ trim which offers the 7-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster.

The gear selector for the Altroz DCT looks like most other automatic transmissions. It changes between the following modes: Park, Reverse, Neutral, and Drive. The automatic transmission can be shifted into manual mode by knocking it to the left while in Drive. 

It also gets added styling with Tata’s arrow-patterned design on the top of the shifter.

This particular Altroz DCT variant features leatherette upholstery as well. Tata’s arrow styling theme is also carried through the perforated design of the seat.

It gets rear AC vents, and a fold-out rear central armrest.

The Altroz DCT variants are priced from Rs 8.1 lakh to Rs 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz.

S
Published by
Sonny
