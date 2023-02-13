Modified On Feb 13, 2023 06:52 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV700

Seen with a detailed interior, it's made from cardboard for it is a scale model

An Indian artist who creates car scale models from cardboard has made one of the Mahindra XUV700. The model in blue looks quite similar to the actual vehicle and you can check out the process of making this scale model from the video below:

Cardboard Creations, the Youtube channel that makes a lot of these scale models, tends to use easy-to-find materials like cardboard, tape, paint and staples to make them. The model we are going to talk about here is the aforementioned XUV700, which looks a little boxier but is very detailed. The artist has managed to keep all the bells and whistles like the original including the design of the alloy wheels, front grille and AdrenoX branding.

In the process of making this model, the artist has used basic cutouts of all panels, seats and interiors. You can even see the dual-integrated touchscreens when you take a look inside. The model here is in a five-seater layout which has a black and beige dual-tone cabin.

All cars from the artist, including the XUV700, have a working set of wheels made from cardboard alone. The XUV700 cardboard scale model also has a large panoramic sunroof along with details like the rear end spoiler and the sharkfin antenna.

