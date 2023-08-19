Modified On Aug 19, 2023 10:08 AM By Rohit for Honda Elevate

Honda will be offering the SUV in four broad variants: SV, V, VX and ZX

The Honda Elevate will be launched in early September. Its bookings have been open since early July and Honda started the SUV’s series production in the same month. The Elevate has reached dealerships across India and will be sold in four broad variants: SV, V, VX and ZX. While we await the prices of the Honda SUV, we have come to know the key features that will be offered with each variant of the Elevate:

Headlining Features Of Each Variant

Variant SV V VX ZX Highlighting features LED projector headlights

LED taillights

16-inch wheels with covers

Fabric upholstery

60:40 folding rear seats

Push-button start/stop

Auto AC

PM2.5 air filter

Dual front airbags Steering-mounted controls

8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system

Connected car tech

Reversing camera LaneWatch camera

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Single-pane sunroof

7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster

LED projector fog lamps

Auto-folding ORVMs

Wireless phone charging

6-speaker sound system

Roof rails ADAS

10.25-inch touchscreen

8-speaker sound system

Six airbags

Chrome outside door handles

Brown and black cabin theme WITH leatherette upholstery

Auto-dimming IRVM

From the above details, we can ascertain that unlike some of its premium rivals, the Honda Elevate will not be offering six airbags as standard. However, it will offer comforts like push-button start-stop and auto AC as standard, as an advantage over select rivals. Unlike the new Honda City, the Honda Elevate will limit advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the top variant only.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Review: More Than Enough

The SUV’s Driving Force

Honda has provided the Elevate with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine found on the City sedan. It is rated at 121PS/145Nm and comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. The SUV will not be sold with a strong-hybrid powertrain but its EV version will also be in the offing later.

Price And Rivals

We expect the Elevate’s starting price to be around the Rs 12-lakh mark (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.

Also Read: These 5 New SUVs Are Coming Your Way This Festive Season