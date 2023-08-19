Take A Look At The Variant-wise Features Of The Honda Elevate

Modified On Aug 19, 2023 10:08 AM By Rohit for Honda Elevate

  • 4197 Views
  • Write a comment

Honda will be offering the SUV in four broad variants: SV, V, VX and ZX

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate will be launched in early September. Its bookings have been open since early July and Honda started the SUV’s series production in the same month. The Elevate has reached dealerships across India and will be sold in four broad variants: SV, V, VX and ZX. While we await the prices of the Honda SUV, we have come to know the key features that will be offered with each variant of the Elevate:

Headlining Features Of Each Variant

Honda Elevate 10.25-inch touchscreen

Variant

SV

V

VX

ZX

Highlighting features

  • LED projector headlights

  • LED taillights

  • 16-inch wheels with covers

  • Fabric upholstery

  • 60:40 folding rear seats

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto AC

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • Dual front airbags

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • Reversing camera

  • LaneWatch camera

  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster

  • LED projector fog lamps

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • Wireless phone charging

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • Roof rails

  • ADAS

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 8-speaker sound system

  • Six airbags

  • Chrome outside door handles

  • Brown and black cabin theme WITH leatherette upholstery

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

From the above details, we can ascertain that unlike some of its premium rivals, the Honda Elevate will not be offering six airbags as standard. However, it will offer comforts like push-button start-stop and auto AC as standard, as an advantage over select rivals. Unlike the new Honda City, the Honda Elevate will limit advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the top variant only.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Review: More Than Enough

The SUV’s Driving Force

Honda Elevate petrol engine

Honda has provided the Elevate with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine found on the City sedan. It is rated at 121PS/145Nm and comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. The SUV will not be sold with a strong-hybrid powertrain but its EV version will also be in the offing later.

Price And Rivals

Honda Elevate rear

We expect the Elevate’s starting price to be around the Rs 12-lakh mark (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Skoda KushaqMaruti Grand VitaraKia SeltosHyundai CretaToyota Urban Cruiser HyryderVolkswagen TaigunMG Astor, and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.

Also Read: These 5 New SUVs Are Coming Your Way This Festive Season

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda Elevate

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsTake A Look At The Variant-wise Features Of The Honda Elevate
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience