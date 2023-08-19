Take A Look At The Variant-wise Features Of The Honda Elevate
Honda will be offering the SUV in four broad variants: SV, V, VX and ZX
The Honda Elevate will be launched in early September. Its bookings have been open since early July and Honda started the SUV’s series production in the same month. The Elevate has reached dealerships across India and will be sold in four broad variants: SV, V, VX and ZX. While we await the prices of the Honda SUV, we have come to know the key features that will be offered with each variant of the Elevate:
Headlining Features Of Each Variant
|
Variant
|
SV
|
V
|
VX
|
ZX
|
Highlighting features
|
|
|
|
From the above details, we can ascertain that unlike some of its premium rivals, the Honda Elevate will not be offering six airbags as standard. However, it will offer comforts like push-button start-stop and auto AC as standard, as an advantage over select rivals. Unlike the new Honda City, the Honda Elevate will limit advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the top variant only.
The SUV’s Driving Force
Honda has provided the Elevate with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine found on the City sedan. It is rated at 121PS/145Nm and comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. The SUV will not be sold with a strong-hybrid powertrain but its EV version will also be in the offing later.
Price And Rivals
We expect the Elevate’s starting price to be around the Rs 12-lakh mark (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.
