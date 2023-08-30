Honda Elevate Mid-spec V Variant Detailed In 6 Images

Modified On Aug 30, 2023 05:11 PM By Shreyash for Honda Elevate

The mid-spec V trim of the Honda Elevate is also the entry-level automatic variant of the compact SUV

The Honda Elevate is all set to enter the battle of compact SUVs, and its bookings are already underway for Rs 5,000. The automaker will announce the prices on September 4. Ahead of that, the units have already arrived at Honda dealerships.

Though the Elevate will be available in four broad trims, in this story, we have detailed the one-above-base V trim of the Elevate in six pictures.

Let’s begin with the fascia. This mid-spec V variant features LED headlights connected by a chrome bar. While it does have the same imposing grille as the top-end variant, it doesn’t get fog lamps. That said, there are no other alterations to the front of the SUV.

In profile, this particular variant of the Elevate doesn't feature alloy wheels, instead sitting on 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers. Another noticeable omission are the roof rails. Nonetheless, it still gets ORVM-mounted turn indicators and body-colored door handles. In contrast, the top-spec Elevate variant boasts chrome door handles and dual-tone colourways.

From the rear, the V variant of the Elevate comes with LED tail lamps and a shark fin antenna, but no rear wiper.

In contrast to the brown interior of the top-spec Elevate, the V variant of the Honda SUV features a black and beige theme. It is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen system, which is smaller than the unit offered within the higher-specced variants. Nevertheless, it still supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as connected car tech. This variant also gets a more basic analogue instrument cluster with a small MID in the centre, as opposed to the 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display found on the higher-end variants.

Other features on board include automatic AC with rear AC vents, steering-mounted audio controls, dual airbags, and a rearview camera. Features like the single-pane sunroof, wireless charger and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are all limited to the higher-end models.

Powertrain Check

The Honda Elevate gets the City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine – making 121PS and 145Nm – which comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. Its claimed fuel efficiency is 15.31kmpl for the manual, and 16.92kmpl for the CVT.

Expected Price

So these are the six foremost details of the Honda Elevate mid-spec V variant. Its ex-showroom prices are expected to start from Rs 11 lakh , and it will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.