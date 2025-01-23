All
Hyundai Creta Electric Variant-wise Features Explained

Published On Jan 23, 2025 08:01 AM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta Electric

The Creta Electric is available in five broad variants, prices of which range between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India)

Hyundai Creta Electric variant-wise features explained

Hyundai’s most affordable electric offering in India, the Hyundai Creta Electric, was launched recently at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Alongside the launch, the carmaker disclosed that the EV will be available in 5 broad trims: Executive, Smart, Smart (O), Premium And Excellence. If you are looking for a Creta Electric and are torn between which variant to choose, here is the variant-wise feature distribution to help you decide.

Creta Electric Executive

Here’s what the base-spec Executive variant of the Creta Electric brings to the table:

Exterior

Interior

Features And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto LED headlights with escort function

  • 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

  • Halogen tail lights

  • LED turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Active air flaps

  • LED reverse lamp

  • Coloured surrounds on car charging flap

  • Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

  • Gray and navy blue dual-tone interior

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Manually adjustable driver seat height

  • 60:40 foldable rear seat with 2-step recline function

  • Metal finish on inside door handles

  • Rear parcel tray

  • 3-spoke steering wheel

  • Front armrest with cooled storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • LED boot lamp

  • Sunglass holder

  • 10.25-inch driver’s display

  • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

  • Drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport

  • Paddle shifters for regenerative braking levels

  • Cruise control

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

  • Type-C USB charger for front and rear passengers

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • All four power windows

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • In-car payment

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

  • Hill-start assist and hill descent control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All four disc brakes

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Burglar alarm

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Virtual engine sounds

Hyundai Creta Electric dual displays

The Hyundai Creta Electric gets a lot of features right from its base variant. Highlights include dual 10.25-inch displays, 6-speaker sound system, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, and active air flaps. The safety suite also has amenities including 6 airbags (as standard), TPMS, electronic parking brakes and a rear parking camera with sensors. 

Creta Electric Smart

Hyundai Creta Electric

The one-over-base Smart variant of the Creta Electric packs in the following features over those offered in the previous Executive trim:

Exterior

Interior

Features And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED tail lights

  • Roof rails

  • Front storage (Frunk) with lighting

  • Rear window sunshade

  • 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

  • Ambient lighting on the centre console

  • No changes

  • No difference

While the safety suite and infotainment features are directly borrowed from the previous variant, the Creta Electric comes with LED tail lights, a frunk, ambient lighting and a 6-way powered driver’s seat.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Arrives At Dealerships After Its Launch At Auto Expo 2025

Creta Electric Smart (O)

Hyundai Creta Electric gets a panoramic sunroof

The Smart Plus (O) variant is available with both battery pack options offered with the Creta Electric, hence becoming the most affordable variant with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack. It gets these features over the previous Smart variant:

Exterior

Interior

Features And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Black roof rails, ORVMs and spoiler

  • No difference

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • No difference

  • No difference

The only major difference is that the variant comes with a panoramic sunroof, which is not being offered in the previous variants. The variant also introduces blacked-out roof rails, rear spoiler and ORVMs.

Creta Electric Premium

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Premium trim is the most expensive variant available with the 42 kWh battery pack. It gets the following features over the previous Smart (O) variant:

Exterior

Interior

Features And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • No difference

  • No difference

  • ADAS-linked regenerative braking

  • Vehicle to load (V2L)

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system 

  • Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

While the exterior and interior design is the same as that in the Smart (O) variant, the Creta Electric Premium introduces a level-2 ADAS suite, an 8-speaker sound system and an EV-specific V2L feature.

Creta Electric Excellence

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Excellence variant is only available with the larger 51.4 kWH battery pack and here is everything the fully-loaded variant over the previous Premium trim:

Exterior

Interior

Features And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • No changes

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

  • 8-way electrically adjustable co-driver's seat

  • Front parking sensors

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

The top-of-the-line Creta Electric variant comes with leatherette materials on the seats and steering wheel and an auto-dimming IRVM. Both the driver and co-driver seats are 8-way electrically adjustable and the EV comes with front parking sensors and 360-degree camera.

Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric is priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Do note that the mentioned prices are not inclusive of the 11 kW AC charger, which you will be required to buy separately for Rs 73,000. In terms of rivals, the Creta Electric locks horns with the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

