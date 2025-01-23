Hyundai Creta Electric variant-wise features explained

The Creta Electric is available in five broad variants, prices of which range between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India)

Hyundai’s most affordable electric offering in India, the Hyundai Creta Electric, was launched recently at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Alongside the launch, the carmaker disclosed that the EV will be available in 5 broad trims: Executive, Smart, Smart (O), Premium And Excellence. If you are looking for a Creta Electric and are torn between which variant to choose, here is the variant-wise feature distribution to help you decide.

Creta Electric Executive

Here’s what the base-spec Executive variant of the Creta Electric brings to the table:

Exterior Interior Features And Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto LED headlights with escort function

17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

Halogen tail lights

LED turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Active air flaps

LED reverse lamp

Coloured surrounds on car charging flap

Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs Gray and navy blue dual-tone interior

Fabric seat upholstery

Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

Manually adjustable driver seat height

60:40 foldable rear seat with 2-step recline function

Metal finish on inside door handles

Rear parcel tray

3-spoke steering wheel

Front armrest with cooled storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

LED boot lamp

Sunglass holder 10.25-inch driver’s display

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport

Paddle shifters for regenerative braking levels

Cruise control

Push button start/stop

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

Type-C USB charger for front and rear passengers

12V power outlet for front passengers

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

All four power windows 10.25-inch touchscreen

6-speaker sound system

Connected car tech

In-car payment 6 airbags

Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Hill-start assist and hill descent control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All four disc brakes

3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Burglar alarm

Rear defogger

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Virtual engine sounds

The Hyundai Creta Electric gets a lot of features right from its base variant. Highlights include dual 10.25-inch displays, 6-speaker sound system, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, and active air flaps. The safety suite also has amenities including 6 airbags (as standard), TPMS, electronic parking brakes and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Creta Electric Smart

The one-over-base Smart variant of the Creta Electric packs in the following features over those offered in the previous Executive trim:

Exterior Interior Features And Convenience Infotainment Safety LED tail lights

Roof rails

Front storage (Frunk) with lighting Rear window sunshade 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

Ambient lighting on the centre console No changes No difference

While the safety suite and infotainment features are directly borrowed from the previous variant, the Creta Electric comes with LED tail lights, a frunk, ambient lighting and a 6-way powered driver’s seat.

Creta Electric Smart (O)

The Smart Plus (O) variant is available with both battery pack options offered with the Creta Electric, hence becoming the most affordable variant with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack. It gets these features over the previous Smart variant:

Exterior Interior Features And Convenience Infotainment Safety Black roof rails, ORVMs and spoiler No difference Panoramic sunroof No difference No difference

The only major difference is that the variant comes with a panoramic sunroof, which is not being offered in the previous variants. The variant also introduces blacked-out roof rails, rear spoiler and ORVMs.

Creta Electric Premium

The Premium trim is the most expensive variant available with the 42 kWh battery pack. It gets the following features over the previous Smart (O) variant:

Exterior Interior Features And Convenience Infotainment Safety No difference No difference ADAS-linked regenerative braking

Vehicle to load (V2L) 8-speaker Bose sound system Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

While the exterior and interior design is the same as that in the Smart (O) variant, the Creta Electric Premium introduces a level-2 ADAS suite, an 8-speaker sound system and an EV-specific V2L feature.

Creta Electric Excellence

The Excellence variant is only available with the larger 51.4 kWH battery pack and here is everything the fully-loaded variant over the previous Premium trim:

Exterior Interior Features And Convenience Infotainment Safety No changes Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

8-way electrically adjustable co-driver's seat Front parking sensors

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

The top-of-the-line Creta Electric variant comes with leatherette materials on the seats and steering wheel and an auto-dimming IRVM. Both the driver and co-driver seats are 8-way electrically adjustable and the EV comes with front parking sensors and 360-degree camera.

Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric is priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Do note that the mentioned prices are not inclusive of the 11 kW AC charger, which you will be required to buy separately for Rs 73,000. In terms of rivals, the Creta Electric locks horns with the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

