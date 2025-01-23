Hyundai Creta Electric Variant-wise Features Explained
The Creta Electric is available in five broad variants, prices of which range between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India)
Hyundai’s most affordable electric offering in India, the Hyundai Creta Electric, was launched recently at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Alongside the launch, the carmaker disclosed that the EV will be available in 5 broad trims: Executive, Smart, Smart (O), Premium And Excellence. If you are looking for a Creta Electric and are torn between which variant to choose, here is the variant-wise feature distribution to help you decide.
Creta Electric Executive
Here’s what the base-spec Executive variant of the Creta Electric brings to the table:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Features And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Hyundai Creta Electric gets a lot of features right from its base variant. Highlights include dual 10.25-inch displays, 6-speaker sound system, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, and active air flaps. The safety suite also has amenities including 6 airbags (as standard), TPMS, electronic parking brakes and a rear parking camera with sensors.
Creta Electric Smart
The one-over-base Smart variant of the Creta Electric packs in the following features over those offered in the previous Executive trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Features And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
While the safety suite and infotainment features are directly borrowed from the previous variant, the Creta Electric comes with LED tail lights, a frunk, ambient lighting and a 6-way powered driver’s seat.
Creta Electric Smart (O)
The Smart Plus (O) variant is available with both battery pack options offered with the Creta Electric, hence becoming the most affordable variant with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack. It gets these features over the previous Smart variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Features And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The only major difference is that the variant comes with a panoramic sunroof, which is not being offered in the previous variants. The variant also introduces blacked-out roof rails, rear spoiler and ORVMs.
Creta Electric Premium
The Premium trim is the most expensive variant available with the 42 kWh battery pack. It gets the following features over the previous Smart (O) variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Features And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
While the exterior and interior design is the same as that in the Smart (O) variant, the Creta Electric Premium introduces a level-2 ADAS suite, an 8-speaker sound system and an EV-specific V2L feature.
Creta Electric Excellence
The Excellence variant is only available with the larger 51.4 kWH battery pack and here is everything the fully-loaded variant over the previous Premium trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Features And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The top-of-the-line Creta Electric variant comes with leatherette materials on the seats and steering wheel and an auto-dimming IRVM. Both the driver and co-driver seats are 8-way electrically adjustable and the EV comes with front parking sensors and 360-degree camera.
Price And Rivals
The Hyundai Creta Electric is priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Do note that the mentioned prices are not inclusive of the 11 kW AC charger, which you will be required to buy separately for Rs 73,000. In terms of rivals, the Creta Electric locks horns with the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.
