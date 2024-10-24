Suresh Raina Brings Home A Brand New 2024 Kia Carnival Worth Rs 63.90 Lakh

Modified On Oct 24, 2024 06:56 PM By Shreyash for Kia Carnival

Suresh Raina also became the first customer of the 2024 Kia Carnival

Former Indian cricketer and all-rounder Suresh Raina has added the recently launched 2024 Kia Carnival, worth Rs 63.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), to his collection. The Carnival that he has purchased is the first customer unit of the MPV and it is finished in the Glacier White Pearl exterior shade. Note that Kia is offering the Carnival in only two colour options: Fusion Black and Glacier White Pearl.

Other Cars Owned By Suresh Raina

Apart from the new Kia Carnival, Suresh Raina's garage also features some interesting swanky fleet of luxury offerings, including a Mini Cooper, a Ford Mustang, and a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV. His collection also includes an Audi Q7 and a Porsche Boxster.

2024 Carnival Features

Inside, the Carnival gets a floating dashboard design finished in black. The Kia MPV’s features list includes a dual 12.3-inch curved display setup (one each for infotainment and digital driver’s display), an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD), a 12-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, and an 8-way electrically adjustable passenger seat. It also gets two single-pane sunroofs, 3-zone auto AC, and a powered tailgate.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, all four disc brakes and a TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system). It also gets level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), featuring front collision warning and lane keep assist.

Only Available In Diesel Guise

The 2024 Kia Carnival is only available with a diesel engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 193 PS Torque 441 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Rivals

The 2024 Kia Carnival can be regarded as a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Invicto, and Toyota Innova Crysta. It also serves as an affordable option to the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire.

