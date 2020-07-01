Skoda To Update Karoq, Kodiaq And Superb Infotainment Systems With Connected Car Tech

Published On Jul 01, 2020 06:01 PM By Sonny

They will get a built-in eSIM for connected tech and digital personal assistant

Latest-gen Skoda models in Europe feature internet-connected infotainment systems.

Updated Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb to get the latest infotainment systems with internet enabled features.

New features include Skoda’s digital assistant called Laura.

New system will allow for online personalisation settings that can be transferred between Skodas.

The carmaker will replace USB-A ports with USB-C ports in updated Euro-spec models.

These updates will likely to make to the India-spec models in the near future

Skoda introduced a few new clever features with the fourth-generation Octavia that made its global debut in November 2019. Now, some of the new features shown on the new Octavia’s infotainment system are being added to other models like the Karoq , Kodiaq and Superb .

The new and updated infotainment systems will feature Skoda’s digital voice assistant, Laura, thanks to the addition of an embedded eSIM. It will also add internet radio and wireless SmartLink technology to the system.

The new infotainment systems will also offer the option of online personalisation allowing custom vehicle system settings to be stored in the user’s Skoda Connect account. This means your settings can be transferred between Skodas. This is especially useful for fleet drivers and for households with multiple Skodas. These updated infotainment systems will be introduced in European models as part of the model year updates for the Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb followed by the Scala and Kamiq as well.

Skoda will also replace the USB-A ports with USB-C ports which are compatible with most new smartphones. There will also be an option for a USB-C port above the inside rearview mirror. The Euro-spec models are equipped with 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment systems with the option of a 9.2-inch unit in the top-spec variant.

The updated Skoda infotainment systems with connected car tech could be introduced on the India-spec models starting with the new Octavia, which is expected to arrive in the coming months.