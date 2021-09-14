Published On Sep 14, 2021 05:15 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

These compact workshops will be able to carry out regular servicing and general repairs

Skoda plans to open over 30 small service centres and workshops by the end of 2021.

These will only cater to non-metro branches with at least two service/repair bays.

Services here will include inspection, periodic maintenance, replacement of coolant, bulb, disc brake, and car detailing.

To expand its footprint in India, Skoda has announced it will set up over 30 compact workshops in non-metro cities across the country by the end of this year. These workshops will be connected to showrooms with at least two service facility bays and be capable of carrying out periodic maintenance and repairs.

Services here will include general inspection, coolant, bulb, brake oil, brake disc, and brake pads replacement, car detailing, and fitting of accessories. However, major repairs and replacements will only be taken care of at larger service centres.

Skoda is now present in more than 100 cities across India, with more than 170 customer touchpoints, including sales and after-sales facilities. The manufacturer’s upcoming launches include the facelifted Kodiaq and a Rapid-substitute.

