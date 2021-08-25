Published On Aug 25, 2021 12:51 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

Currently, only the top-spec Style trim is offered with this engine

Skoda could make the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine more accessible by offering it in mid-spec Ambition variant.

The Ambition trim currently comes only with a 115PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The 150PS 1.5-litre TSI is presently limited to the top-end Style trim and priced from Rs Rs 16.20 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ambition 1.5 TSI variants could be priced Rs 1.6 lakh cheaper than the Style 1.5 TSI variants.

The mid-spec Ambition variant only misses out on electric sunroof, six airbags, wireless charging, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

As per a new RTO document, the Skoda Kushaq’s mid-spec Ambition trim could gain the option of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine could be offered with both of the existing transmission options - 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic) - making the more powerful engine more accessible.

Currently, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 150PS and 250Nm comes only with the top-end Style trim. Meanwhile, the 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is available with all three variants of the Kushaq. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual as standard, with the option of 6-speed AT and 7-speed DSG, respectively. The 1.5 TSI also features cylinder deactivation technology for improved fuel efficiency.

The mid-spec Ambition variant is still well-equipped with LED headlamps, front fog lamps with cornering function, paddle shifters (only for AT), a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and cruise control. The safety features include dual front airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold control, traction control, electronic differential locking, and a rear parking camera.

Compared to the top-spec Style trim, it misses out on electric sunroof, six airbags, wireless charging, tyre pressure monitoring system, and push button engine start-stop. Even with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, these features add a premium of Rs 1.8 lakh over the Ambition trim.

The Style 1.5 TSI variants are priced at Rs 16.20 lakh for the manual and Rs 17.60 lakh for the DSG (ex-showroom Delhi), at a premium of Rs 1.6 lakh over the 1-litre variants. Expect a similar difference for the two engine options on the Ambition variant which would still make it more affordable than the Style variant. The Kushaq rivals the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , and the Volkswagen Taigun .

