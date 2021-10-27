Published On Oct 27, 2021 07:17 PM By Dinesh for Skoda Slavia

The Rapid’s successor is going to be bigger and it will get the same engine options as the Kushaq

Skoda had recently confirmed “Slavia” as the name of the Rapid’s replacement.

It will be launched in 2022 but will make its global debut on November 18.

The Slavia will be getting the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol powertrains as the Kushaq compact SUV.

New Slavia is bigger than the Rapid with similar styling as the current-gen Octavia and Superb.

It will get more safety and comfort features as standard, raising the expected starting price to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The unveiling of the upcoming Skoda Slavia compact sedan, the replacement for the Rapid and the second Skoda offering underpinned by the MQB A0-IN platform after the Kushaq, has been scheduled for November 18.

Skoda has shared teasers of the Slavia with camouflaged test mules which suggest some of the changes you can expect over the Rapid. Even with the camo wrap on, you can tell that it will have similar styling details as its bigger siblings, the Octavia and the Superb. Most notably, it is larger than the Rapid, which bodes well for the spaciousness of the cabin.

There is no official word on the interior of the Slavia but we expect it to bear similarities with the Kushaq. It is likely to get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a touch panel for the climate controls. The Slavia could also get a digital driver’s display, which is something that was not offered with the Kushaq.

In terms of safety, Skoda is likely to offer ESC (electronic stability control) as standard like it does with its compact SUV. The top variants are expected to be offered with up to six airbags and it might get front parking sensors too.

The Skoda Slavia will get the same turbo-petrol powertrain options as the Kushaq: the 1-litre TSI and the 1.5-litre TSI with cylinder deactivation technology. They’re expected to be offered in the same tune as well, making 115PS/175Nm and 150PS/250Nm respectively. Like the Kushaq, both engines will be mated to a 6-speed manual with the option of a 6-speed automatic for the 1-litre TSI engine and a 7-speed DSG for the 1.5-litre unit.

Skoda’s new compact sedan is likely to have a higher starting price than the Rapid as it will offer more features as standard. It will be launched in 2022 with prices expected to start from Rs 10 lakh. The Slavia will be taking on the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the upcoming replacement for the Volkswgaen Vento.