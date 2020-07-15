Skoda Rapid Rider Plus Launched At Rs 7.99 Lakh

Modified On Jul 15, 2020 05:47 PM By Sonny for New Skoda Rapid

Adds touchscreen infotainment system to the Rider variant

It will be positioned above the entry-level Rider variant.

Adds a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system to the features list.

Also gets some side decals and chrome garnish.

The Rider Plus charges a premium of Rs 50,000 over the Rider.

Those who have ordered a Rider can upgrade to the Rider Plus.

The entry-lever Rider variant of the BS6 Skoda Rapid has been so popular that the carmaker has temporarily stopped taking orders to clear the current backlog. Based on customer feedback, Skoda has now introduced the Rider Plus variant of the Rapid with a few updates at Rs 7.99 lakh, a premium of Rs 50,000 over the entry-spec Rider.

Skoda has given the Rider Plus some new decals along the side and chrome garnish around the windows. The only feature additions over the Rider variant is the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink. It continues to get comforts like front and rear 12V power socket, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests, and tilt and telescopic steering adjustment.

Is the premium justified?

At a premium of Rs 50,000 over the Rider variant, the Rider Plus doesn’t seem like the most justifiable upgrade considering a third-party infotainment system would be more affordable. Yes, the factory fit will be integrated seamlessly into the dashboard unlike an aftermarket item but the added cost is quite high for the few features gained. Also, the Rider Plus continues to miss out on a height-adjustable driver seat which is key for finding a safe and comfortable driving position.

Will it replace the base-spec Rider?

The Rapid Rider Plus is not a replacement for the entry-level Rider and will be positioned above it for a little extra cash. Those who have booked a Rapid Rider can upgrade to the Rider Plus. The carmaker has cited lockdown restrictions and the associated uncertainties as one of the reasons for the slower rate of manufacturing and the wait time for the Rider which already extends to October. The Skoda Rapid is offered with a single newly introduced petrol powertrain option: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual making 110PS and 175Nm.

The Rapid is priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom India). It continues to rival the likes of the Hyundai Verna , Toyota Yaris, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and both the fourth and fifth generations of the Honda City .

