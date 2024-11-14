Skoda Kylaq Offers These 7 Features That You Don’t Get With Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The list ranges from creature comforts like ventilated front seats to safety tech such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, all of which are missing on Maruti’s sub-4m SUV

We recently got another member in the sub-4m SUV space in the form of the Skoda Kylaq. It falls into the same category as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which is one of the popular choices in its segment. Although it is sold in high numbers, the Brezza does not offer the same premium cabin experience as the newly introduced Kylaq. In this report, we take a look at the 7 key features Skoda’s sub-4m offering gets over the Brezza.

Powered Front-row Seats

The Kylaq comes equipped with 6-way electrically adjustable front-row seats, whereas the Brezza gets a manual adjustment, that too only for the driver. The biggest advantages of powered seats is that they do offer more convenience and better control for adjusting seats.

Ventilated Front-row Seats

Front-row passengers in the Kylaq also benefit from seat ventilation, a feature missing in the Brezza. This is especially useful in a tropical country like India, where the scorching heat in summers can become unbearable. We expect Skoda to provide this comfort and convenience feature only on the higher-spec variants of the SUV.

Larger Infotainment Unit

When it comes to the infotainment system, the Kylaq gets a 10-inch touchscreen while the Brezza features a smaller 9-inch unit. Both systems support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and get connected car tech as well.

Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

Another advantage the Kylaq has is that it features an 8-inch digital driver’s display. On the other hand, the Brezza gets analogue dials in its instrument cluster with a small multi-info display in the centre for additional information.

Six Airbags As Standard Offering

Safety-wise, the Skoda Kylaq comes equipped with six airbags across all variants. In comparison, the Maruti Brezza only gets six airbags in only its top-spec ZXi Plus trim, while lower variants come with just dual front airbags. Both models, however, offer common safety tech like electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

The Kylaq also offers a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), which will likely be available in higher-spec variants only. This feature alerts the driver to even a small loss in tyre pressure, whether the vehicle is stationary or while driving.

Cornering Headlights

The Kylaq also boasts cornering headlights, which improves visibility around corners, especially in low visibility scenarios and at night as well. Meanwhile, the Brezza, features simple LED projector headlights and front LED fog lamps. Both models also offer automatic headlight function.

Skoda has launched the Kylaq with prices starting at Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India), and it will announce the full prices of the Kylaq on December 2, 2024. You can officially reserve the Kylaq from the same date as well. Deliveries of Skoda’s sub-4m SUV will begin on January 27, 2025.

Apart from rivalling with the Brezza, the Kylaq competes with the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue.

