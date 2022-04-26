Modified On Apr 26, 2022 04:38 PM By CarDekho for Skoda Kushaq

The new top-spec variant has started arriving at dealerships ahead of its launch on May 09

Kushaq Monte Carlo will be based on top-spec Style trim.

Exterior gets blacked-out elements and unique 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets a black and red treatment for the dashboard and seat upholstery.

Gets one new feature: a digital driver’s display from Slavia.

Likely to be limited to the 150PS 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Will command a premium over top-spec 1.5-litre Style that is priced from Rs 16.49 lakh.

Skoda India is preparing to launch the top-spec Kushaq Monte Carlo on May 09. Ahead of its introduction, we have got our hands on the upcoming variant’s images, which are based on the top-spec Style trim, albeit with a few changes.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo gets a few cosmetic tweaks that lend it a sportier look. For starters, all the chrome touches on the grille, bumper, doors, and tailgate have been blacked out. It sits on a bespoke set of 17-inch alloys whose design is similar to the erstwhile Octavia RS245. Plus, this variant is offered with two dual tone colours: red/black and white/black. It also gets 'Monte Carlo' badging on its front fenders.

Inside, the Kushaq MC gets an all-black dashboard and seat cover with red highlights. It also gets one new feature: the 8-inch digital driver’s display with once again… a red/black theme. Plus, it gets electronically foldable ORVMs, a feature that has been deleted in the Style trim due to global semiconductor shortage.

Features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, wireless phone charger and smartphone connectivity, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, and ambient lighting will be retained from the top-spec Style. Passenger safety will be taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Monte Carlo trim is likely to get just the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions. It gets cylinder deactivation tech, which shuts down two cylinders for improved fuel economy. The 115PS 1-litre TSI engine will be limited to the regular variants.

Considering the revisions, the Kushaq Monte Carlo will command a premium over the 1.5-litre TSI variants that start from Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This version adds a sportier touch to the Kushaq, improving its appeal against models like the Volkswagen Taigun GT, Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, and the Kia Seltos X-Line.

Words by- Aniruthan Srithar

