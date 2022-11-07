Modified On Nov 07, 2022 04:22 PM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

The price hike varies but it is applicable for nearly all variants of both models

The Kushaq receives a price hike of up to Rs 60,000.

The Slavia’s prices have increased by up to Rs 40,000.

The top-spec 1.5-litre DSG variant of the sedan continues at the same price.

Prices of the Kushaq now range from Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh.

The Slavia is priced between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 18.39 lakh.

Skoda has jacked up the prices of the Slavia and Kushaq by up to Rs 60,000. This is the third price hike for the Kushaq and the second for the sedan. Here’s a look at their revised prices:

Skoda Kushaq

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Active MT Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 11.59 lakh Rs 30,000 Ambition Classic Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 30,000 Ambition Classic AT Rs 14.29 lakh Rs 14.69 lakh Rs 40,000 Ambition Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.19 lakh Rs 20,000 Ambition AT Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 40,000 Style Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 15.69 lakh Rs 40,000 Style AT (2 Airbags) Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh - Style AT (6 Airbags) Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 20,000 Style Anniversary MT Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh - Style Anniversary AT Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh - Style 1.5 MT Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 60,000 Style Anniversary 1.5 MT Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh - Style 1.5 DSG (Dual airbags only) Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh - Style 1.5 DSG (6 airbags) Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 20,000 Style Anniversary 1.5 DSG Rs 19.09 lakh Rs 19.09 lakh - MONTE CARLO EDITION 1-litre MT Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.39 lakh Rs 40,000 1-litre AT Rs 17.69 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 30,000 1.5-litre MT Rs 17.89 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 60,000 1.5-litre AT Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 20,000

The Kushaq sees a price hike that ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000.

The Style 1.5-litre MT variant has seen the heaviest price increase.

The recently launched Anniversary Editions continue with the same price.

Also Read: Skoda Slavia vs Kushaq: Which Skoda Impresses With Its Space And Practicality?

Skoda Slavia

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Active MT Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 30,000 Ambition Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 30,000 Ambition AT Rs 13.89 lakh Rs 14.29 lakh Rs 40,000 Style MT (non sunroof) Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.20 lakh Rs 21,000 Style MT Rs 14.39 lakh Rs 14.7 lakh Rs 31,000 Style AT Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 15.9 lakh Rs 11,000 Style 1.5 MT Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 17 lakh Rs 21,000 Style 1.5 DSG Rs 18.39 lakh Rs 18.4 lakh -

The Slavia’s price hike is lower than its SUV sibling, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000.

The price tag for the top-spec Style 1.5 DSG variant remains the same.

Both cars are available with 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine choices with a manual transmission as standard. The 1-litre gets the convenience of a six-speed AT, while the 1.5-litre goes with a seven-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic).

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq 1-year Update: Changes To Price, Features And More

The Kushaq and Slavia can be had with a 10-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric sunroof, a digital driver’s display, wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers, up to six airbags, TPMS, hill hold control and a rear parking camera. The SUV is now the safest car in India, receiving a strong 5-star safety rating in the updated Global NCAP Crash tests.

The Skoda Slavia competes with the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and its VW counterpart, the Virtus. As for the Kushaq, its rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara and the Nissan Kicks.

Read More on : Skoda Slavia on road price