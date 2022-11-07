English | हिंदी

Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Receive Another Price Hike In 2022

Modified On Nov 07, 2022 04:22 PM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

The price hike varies but it is applicable for nearly all variants of both models

Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Price Hike

  • The Kushaq receives a price hike of up to Rs 60,000. 

  • The Slavia’s prices have increased by up to Rs 40,000. 

  • The top-spec 1.5-litre DSG variant of the sedan continues at the same price. 

  • Prices of the Kushaq now range from Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh. 

  • The Slavia is priced between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 18.39 lakh. 

Skoda has jacked up the prices of the Slavia and Kushaq by up to Rs 60,000. This is the third price hike for the Kushaq and the second for the sedan. Here’s a look at their revised prices: 

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Active MT

Rs 11.29 lakh

Rs 11.59 lakh

Rs 30,000

Ambition Classic

Rs 12.79 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 30,000

Ambition Classic AT

Rs 14.29 lakh

Rs 14.69 lakh

Rs 40,000

Ambition

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 13.19 lakh

Rs 20,000

Ambition AT

Rs 14.59 lakh

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 40,000

Style

Rs 15.29 lakh

Rs 15.69 lakh

Rs 40,000

Style AT (2 Airbags)

Rs 16.09 lakh

Rs 16.09 lakh

-

Style AT (6 Airbags)

Rs 16.99 lakh

Rs 17.29 lakh

Rs 20,000

Style Anniversary MT

Rs 15.59 lakh

Rs 15.59 lakh

-

Style Anniversary AT

Rs 17.29 lakh

Rs 17.29 lakh

-

Style 1.5 MT

Rs 17.19 lakh

Rs 17.79 lakh

Rs 60,000

Style Anniversary 1.5 MT

Rs 17.49 lakh

Rs 17.49 lakh

-

Style 1.5 DSG (Dual airbags only)

Rs 17.79 lakh

Rs 17.79 lakh

-

Style 1.5 DSG (6 airbags)

Rs 18.79 lakh

Rs 18.99 lakh

Rs 20,000

Style Anniversary 1.5 DSG

Rs 19.09 lakh

Rs 19.09 lakh

-

MONTE CARLO EDITION

1-litre MT

Rs 15.99 lakh

Rs 16.39 lakh

Rs 40,000

1-litre AT

Rs 17.69 lakh

Rs 17.99 lakh

Rs 30,000

1.5-litre MT

Rs 17.89 lakh

Rs 18.49 lakh

Rs 60,000

1.5-litre AT

Rs 19.49 lakh

Rs 19.69 lakh

Rs 20,000

  • The Kushaq sees a price hike that ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000. 

  • The Style 1.5-litre MT variant has seen the heaviest price increase. 

  • The recently launched Anniversary Editions continue with the same price. 

Also Read: Skoda Slavia vs Kushaq: Which Skoda Impresses With Its Space And Practicality?

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Active MT

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 11.29 lakh

Rs 30,000

Ambition

Rs 12.69 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 30,000

Ambition AT

Rs 13.89 lakh

Rs 14.29 lakh

Rs 40,000

Style MT (non sunroof)

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 14.20 lakh

Rs 21,000

Style MT

Rs 14.39 lakh

Rs 14.7 lakh

Rs 31,000

Style AT

Rs 15.79 lakh

Rs 15.9 lakh

Rs 11,000

Style 1.5 MT

Rs 16.79 lakh

Rs 17 lakh

Rs 21,000

Style 1.5 DSG

Rs 18.39 lakh

Rs 18.4 lakh

-

  • The Slavia’s price hike is lower than its SUV sibling, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000. 

  • The price tag for the top-spec Style 1.5 DSG variant remains the same. 

Both cars are available with 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine choices with a manual transmission as standard. The 1-litre gets the convenience of a six-speed AT, while the 1.5-litre goes with a seven-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic). 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq 1-year Update: Changes To Price, Features And More

The Kushaq and Slavia can be had with a 10-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric sunroof, a digital driver’s display, wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers, up to six airbags, TPMS, hill hold control and a rear parking camera. The SUV is now the safest car in India, receiving a strong 5-star safety rating in the updated Global NCAP Crash tests

The Skoda Slavia competes with the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and its VW counterpart, the Virtus. As for the Kushaq, its rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara and the Nissan Kicks. 

Read More on : Skoda Slavia on road price

  • Skoda Kushaq
  • Skoda Slavia

