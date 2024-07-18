Published On Jul 18, 2024 02:29 PM By Samarth for Skoda Kodiaq

If you are planning to buy a Skoda Kodiaq in July, it might just be the right time.. Skoda is celebrating 7 years of the Kodiaq in India with a week-long offer on its flagship SUV.

Details Of The Offers

Customers can save up to Rs 2.5 lakh on both the MY23 and MY24 units of the Kodiaq SUV. Along with the total benefits, Skoda is also offering standard service package and 5th year extended warranty at no additional cost. This offer is already underway and will be valid till July 24, 2024.

Skoda Kodiaq: An Overview

The Kodiaq is available in a single fully-loaded Laurin & Klement variant in Indian market, and gets features like an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12-speaker system with a subwoofer, 10-25-inch digital driver's display, wireless phone charging, 3-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, it gets nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain on Offer

The flagship SUV from German automaker is only offered with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 190 PS and 320 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission). It is available with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Price and Rivals

The Skoda Kodiaq is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and rivals the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian.

