Select Tata Cars Pack Benefits Of Up To Rs 65,000 In April 2021

Modified On Apr 12, 2021 10:08 AM By Rohit for Tata Harrier

The Tiago, Tigor, and Harrier carry cash discounts of up to Rs 25,000 this month

Tata has offered maximum savings of up to Rs 65,000 on the Harrier.

The Tiago carries total benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

Tata has provided the diesel-powered Nexon with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Up to Rs 30,000 off on the Tata Tigor.

All offers are valid till April 2021.

Tata is planning to launch CNG-powered vehicles in 2022. However, if you plan to purchase a Tata car in April this year, know that the carmaker has introduced various benefits on multiple models, except the recently launched Safari, Altroz, and Nexon EV. Here’s a look at the model-wise discounts valid till the end of this month:

Tata Tiago

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 25,000

The Tiago is priced from Rs 4.85 lakh to Rs 6.84 lakh.

Tata Tigor

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 30,000

Tata retails the Tigor between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 7.63 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000

The discounts mentioned above are only applicable to the Nexon’s diesel variants.

Tata has priced the sub-4m SUV from Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Total Benefits Rs 65,000

These offers are valid for all variants of the Harrier, except the Camo and Dark Editions and the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+, which only get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 40,000.

The SUV is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 20.45 lakh.

Note: These offers are valid on select models and their variants, and may vary from one state to the other. Also available are offers exclusively for select corporate employees. We request you to contact your nearest dealership to get all the details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

