Save Up To Rs 62,000 On Renault Cars This March
Published On Mar 06, 2023 01:47 PM By Shreyash for Renault Kiger
This month too, the benefits are applicable on both MY22 and MY23 units of Renault cars
-
Maximum savings of up to Rs 62,000 are offered with Renault Kiger and Triber.
-
Select variants of the Kiger are also offered with an extended warranty package.
-
Customers can save up to Rs 57,000 on Renault’s entry-level hatchback, the Kwid.
-
Higher benefits are available with MY22 units of all models.
-
All discounts are valid till March 31, 2023.
Renault has announced its March offers, which are available across the board. The carmaker still seems to be off-loading MY2022 inventory that also gets the highest savings. There is also the additional classification of models manufactured in 2023 - before and after the BS6 Phase II update.
Disclaimer: Vehicles manufactured in 2022 (MY22) may have a lower resale value than those manufactured in 2023 (MY23).
Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details below
Kwid
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
BS6 Phase I MY22
|
BS6 Phase II MY23
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs Rs 20,000
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 57,000
|
Up to Rs 37,000
-
The BS6 phase 1 MY22 units of the Kwid are offered with higher benefits, including a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 for the AMT variants.
-
The cash benefit for the manual trims of the MY22 units reduces to Rs 20,000, while all other benefits stay the same.
-
The MY23 units of the entry-level hatchback get a reduced cash discount of Rs 5,000. However, the entry-level RXE trim does not get any of the above-stated offers.
-
The Kwid is priced from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.
Triber
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
BS6 phase I MY22
|
BS6 Phase I MY23
|
BS6 Phase II MY23
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 62,000
|
Up to Rs 52,000
|
Up to Rs 47,000
-
The MY22 units of the Triber come with a higher cash discount of Rs 25,000, while for the BS6 phase I MY23 units, it is Rs 15,000, and the same is reduced to Rs 10,000 for BS6 phase II MY 23 models.
-
In all cases, the RXE variant is not eligible for any of these offers.
-
All other benefits remain unchanged for all three categories of the Renault Triber.
-
Prices for the Renault Triber range between Rs 6.34 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh.
Kiger
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
BS6 Phase I (MY22 and MY23)
|
BS6 Phase II MY23
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 62,000
|
Up to Rs 42,000
-
For the BS6 phase I models, both MY22 and MY23 units are carrying similar benefits, although the cash discount on manual and turbo variants of these models reduces to Rs 15,000.
-
The carmaker is also offering an extended warranty of up to four years with some variants of the BS6 phase II-compliant MY23 models which Renault estimates to additional savings worth Rs 12,000.
-
Even with the Kiger, the RXE trim does not get any of these offers.
-
The Kiger is priced from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.
Notes
-
Renault is also providing a rural offer of Rs 5,000 on all cars.
-
A discount of Rs 10,000 is also offered on all cars as a scrappage benefit under the scrappage programme in select cities.
-
Offers mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact the Renault dealership closest to you for more details.
-
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
