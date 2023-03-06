Published On Mar 06, 2023 01:47 PM By Shreyash for Renault Kiger

This month too, the benefits are applicable on both MY22 and MY23 units of Renault cars

Maximum savings of up to Rs 62,000 are offered with Renault Kiger and Triber.

Select variants of the Kiger are also offered with an extended warranty package.

Customers can save up to Rs 57,000 on Renault’s entry-level hatchback, the Kwid.

Higher benefits are available with MY22 units of all models.

All discounts are valid till March 31, 2023.

Renault has announced its March offers, which are available across the board. The carmaker still seems to be off-loading MY2022 inventory that also gets the highest savings. There is also the additional classification of models manufactured in 2023 - before and after the BS6 Phase II update.

Disclaimer: Vehicles manufactured in 2022 (MY22) may have a lower resale value than those manufactured in 2023 (MY23).

Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details below

Kwid

Offers Amount BS6 Phase I MY22 BS6 Phase II MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,000 Up to Rs 37,000

The BS6 phase 1 MY22 units of the Kwid are offered with higher benefits, including a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 for the AMT variants.

The cash benefit for the manual trims of the MY22 units reduces to Rs 20,000, while all other benefits stay the same.

The MY23 units of the entry-level hatchback get a reduced cash discount of Rs 5,000. However, the entry-level RXE trim does not get any of the above-stated offers.

The Kwid is priced from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.

Also Check Out: Nissan’s Upcoming MPV Will Look Nothing Like The Renault Triber

Triber

Offers Amount BS6 phase I MY22 BS6 Phase I MY23 BS6 Phase II MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,000 Up to Rs 52,000 Up to Rs 47,000

The MY22 units of the Triber come with a higher cash discount of Rs 25,000, while for the BS6 phase I MY23 units, it is Rs 15,000, and the same is reduced to Rs 10,000 for BS6 phase II MY 23 models.

In all cases, the RXE variant is not eligible for any of these offers.

All other benefits remain unchanged for all three categories of the Renault Triber.

Prices for the Renault Triber range between Rs 6.34 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh.

Also Read: These 10 Cars Priced From Under Rs 10 Lakh Get ESC As Standard

Kiger

Offers Amount BS6 Phase I (MY22 and MY23) BS6 Phase II MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,000 Up to Rs 42,000

For the BS6 phase I models, both MY22 and MY23 units are carrying similar benefits, although the cash discount on manual and turbo variants of these models reduces to Rs 15,000.

The carmaker is also offering an extended warranty of up to four years with some variants of the BS6 phase II-compliant MY23 models which Renault estimates to additional savings worth Rs 12,000.

Even with the Kiger, the RXE trim does not get any of these offers.

The Kiger is priced from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Notes

Renault is also providing a rural offer of Rs 5,000 on all cars.

A discount of Rs 10,000 is also offered on all cars as a scrappage benefit under the scrappage programme in select cities.

Offers mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact the Renault dealership closest to you for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Read More on : Renault Kiger AMT