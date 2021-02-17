Renault Kiger SUV Offers Five Accessory Packs; Adds Air Purifier, Front Parking Sensors, Wireless Charger, And More

Published On Feb 17, 2021 02:46 PM By Sonny for Renault Kiger

The new subcompact SUV is fitted with premium features and cosmetic add-ons, much like those of the Nissan Magnite

There was a time when most official accessory packs were only about superficial add-ons or those with minimal functionality. But times have changed; an accessory package today can elevate the overall experience. And that’s precisely what Renault has done with the Kiger, offering it tailored add-ons that cater to a range of requirements.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Smart+ Pack

It includes the following add-ons:

Wireless charger

Air purifier (Philips unit)

Ambient lighting

Front parking sensor

Puddle lamp

Trunk light

Armrest console organiser

3D floor mats

Smart Pack

This offers only the more practical features:

Front parking sensor

Trunk light

Armrest console organiser

3D floor mats

SUV Pack

As the name suggests, the SUV pack intends to accentuate the Kiger’s rugged appeal. It includes:

Front skid plates

Rear trunk cladding

Door scuttles

Body side cladding

Attractive Pack

Aesthetics are indeed personal, but in case you like chrome, then Renault has put together this accessory package for your Kiger:

Front grille chrome liner

Front bumper chrome

DRL chrome

Window frame kit

Outside rearview mirror chrome

C-pillar garnish

Tailgate chrome

Essential Pack

This covers all the essentials:

Car cover

Carpet mat

Mud flap

Bumper corner protector

Renault is yet to reveal the prices of the accessory packages mentioned above. The sub-4m SUV retails from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

