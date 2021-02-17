  • Login / Register
Renault Kiger SUV Offers Five Accessory Packs; Adds Air Purifier, Front Parking Sensors, Wireless Charger, And More

Published On Feb 17, 2021 02:46 PM By Sonny for Renault Kiger

The new subcompact SUV is fitted with premium features and cosmetic add-ons, much like those of the Nissan Magnite

There was a time when most official accessory packs were only about superficial add-ons or those with minimal functionality. But times have changed; an accessory package today can elevate the overall experience. And that’s precisely what Renault has done with the Kiger, offering it tailored add-ons that cater to a range of requirements.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Smart+ Pack

It includes the following add-ons:

  • Wireless charger

  • Air purifier (Philips unit)

  • Ambient lighting

  • Front parking sensor

  • Puddle lamp

  • Trunk light

  • Armrest console organiser

  • 3D floor mats

Smart Pack

This offers only the more practical features:

  • Front parking sensor

  • Trunk light

  • Armrest console organiser

  • 3D floor mats

SUV Pack

As the name suggests, the SUV pack intends to accentuate the Kiger’s rugged appeal. It includes:

  • Front skid plates

  • Rear trunk cladding

  • Door scuttles

  • Body side cladding

Renault Kiger Official Accessories Explained

Attractive Pack

Aesthetics are indeed personal, but in case you like chrome, then Renault has put together this accessory package for your Kiger:

  • Front grille chrome liner

  • Front bumper chrome

  • DRL chrome

  • Window frame kit

  • Outside rearview mirror chrome

  • C-pillar garnish

  • Tailgate chrome

Renault Kiger Official Accessories Explained

Also read: Renault Kiger Official Accessories Explained

Essential Pack

This covers all the essentials: 

  • Car cover

  • Carpet mat

  • Mud flap

  • Bumper corner protector

Renault is yet to reveal the prices of the accessory packages mentioned above. The sub-4m SUV retails from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

S
Published by
Sonny
