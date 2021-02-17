Renault Kiger SUV Offers Five Accessory Packs; Adds Air Purifier, Front Parking Sensors, Wireless Charger, And More
Published On Feb 17, 2021 02:46 PM By Sonny for Renault Kiger
The new subcompact SUV is fitted with premium features and cosmetic add-ons, much like those of the Nissan Magnite
There was a time when most official accessory packs were only about superficial add-ons or those with minimal functionality. But times have changed; an accessory package today can elevate the overall experience. And that’s precisely what Renault has done with the Kiger, offering it tailored add-ons that cater to a range of requirements.
Here’s what’s on offer:
Smart+ Pack
It includes the following add-ons:
-
Wireless charger
-
Air purifier (Philips unit)
-
Ambient lighting
-
Front parking sensor
-
Puddle lamp
-
Trunk light
-
Armrest console organiser
-
3D floor mats
Smart Pack
This offers only the more practical features:
-
Front parking sensor
-
Trunk light
-
Armrest console organiser
-
3D floor mats
SUV Pack
As the name suggests, the SUV pack intends to accentuate the Kiger’s rugged appeal. It includes:
-
Front skid plates
-
Rear trunk cladding
-
Door scuttles
-
Body side cladding
Attractive Pack
Aesthetics are indeed personal, but in case you like chrome, then Renault has put together this accessory package for your Kiger:
-
Front grille chrome liner
-
Front bumper chrome
-
DRL chrome
-
Window frame kit
-
Outside rearview mirror chrome
-
C-pillar garnish
-
Tailgate chrome
Also read: Renault Kiger Official Accessories Explained
Essential Pack
This covers all the essentials:
-
Car cover
-
Carpet mat
-
Mud flap
-
Bumper corner protector
Renault is yet to reveal the prices of the accessory packages mentioned above. The sub-4m SUV retails from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Related: Renault Kiger vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?
Read More on : Renault Kiger AMT
- Renew Renault Kiger Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful