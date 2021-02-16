Published On Feb 16, 2021 07:44 PM By Sonny

The sedan segment no longer seems appealing to carmakers

Renault had a new sub-4m sedan in the works, underpinned by the same platform as that of the Kiger and Triber.

The project has now been scrapped, considering the segment has been deemed unworthy of the investment

Renault India’s portfolio is dominated by SUVs of various sizes.

The sub-4m-sedan space is dominated by Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, and the Hyundai Aura, among others.

(Images for representational purposes only)

The ongoing popularity of SUVs seems to be dissuading carmakers from investing in other segments. An upcoming Renault sub-4m sedan for India is the latest casualty, now that the project has been called off. According to Venkataram Mamillapalle, MD & CEO of Renault India, fresh investment in a new sedan model would be unwarranted now, given the declining popularity of the segment in India.

Renault had disclosed its plans for a new sub-4m sedan in early 2020, soon after launching the Triber (a sub-4m MPV) and announcing the Kiger (sub-4m SUV). At that time, there wasn’t much information available about the project. Had it gone as scheduled, the SUV would have been underpinned by the same CMF-A platform as that of the Triber and Kiger. Therefore, it would’ve been offered with the same pair of engines: a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor.

The Renault sedan was expected to near its production avatar in 2021 and be a global offering that would have been exported. It would have taken on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and the Ford Aspire. Currently, the Renault India portfolio comprises four models: Kwid, Kiger, Triber, and the Duster.