Renault’s Sub-4m Sedan Incoming To Take On Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor & Hyundai Aura

It is likely to share its features with Renault’s upcoming sub-4m SUV and the Triber

It will be based on the Triber, same as Renault’s upcoming sub-4m SUV.

Expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Triber.

Could also get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant with added power.

Launch expected in 2021.

(Images for representative purpose only)

The sub-4m segment has become one of the highest-volume pies in India and looks like Renault wants a slice. After launching a sub-4m MPV and announcing a new sub-4m SUV, codenamed the HBC , the manufacturer is now considering a Maruti Dzire-rival. Renault confirmed the development on the sidelines of Auto Expo 2020.

The details of the sub-4m sedan are scarce, but we know it will be based on the CMF-A derived platform that also underpins the Renault Triber and will superstructure the upcoming sub-4m SUV that was spied testing last month.

(Images for representative purpose only)

Since Renault has done away with diesel engines altogether, the upcoming sedan will be a petrol-only offering like the Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and the VW Ameo. It should be powered by the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine (72PS/96Nm) that does duties in the Triber as well.

There’s a possibility of Renault introducing a turbocharged version of this 1.0-litre engine in the sedan given the competition from the likes of the Hyundai Aura. Revealed at Auto Expo 2020, this powerhouse is globally sold in two states of tunes: 100PS/160Nm and 117PS/180Nm.

As per segment standards, the transmission options should be a 5-speed manual and an AMT. However, if Renault brings the 1.0-litre turbo unit, a CVT is likely to be thrown into the mix as well.

(Images for representative purpose only)

Expect generous, well thought-out and spacious interiors, derived from the Renault Triber. Features like an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control with rear AC vents, and digital instrument cluster should be available in the sedan.

The sub-4m sedan is expected to reach production form by 2021 and be exported to overseas markets as well. Renault is sure to play a budget card with the upcoming sedan and price it close to the Tata Tigor, which is currently among the most economically priced subcompact sedans. The Tigor retails at around Rs 5.75 lakh to Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom India), while the Dzire (Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh) and Amaze(Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh) are priced slightly higher.

