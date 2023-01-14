Modified On Jan 14, 2023 01:16 PM By Tarun for Tata Sierra

The Sierra will likely be positioned as a lifestyle vehicle between the Harrier and the upcoming Curvv SUVs

Tata Sierra to be offered in both ICE and electric versions.

Powertrain details are yet to be confirmed but the EV is expected to offer at least 400km of range.

ICE version could get either of Tata’s new turbo-petrol engines and maybe a diesel too.

At around 4.4 metres in length, the Sierra could be Tata’s entrant to the compact SUV space.

Sierra EV is expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh; with the ICE version likely to start from around Rs 15 lakh.

Tata debuted a near production version of the Sierra EV at the Auto Expo 2023. Following the show-stopping debuts, the Vice President of Tata Motor’s Product Line, Mohan Savarkar, has confirmed that it plans to offer the Sierra with both ICE and EV powertrains, possibly by 2025.

The Sierra is underpinned by the Sigma platform which is a modified version of the ALFA-Arc platform, hence the support for the increased dimensions. The ALFA-Arc was already suited for electrification and underpins the Altroz and Punch.

Details about the Sierra EV’s intended powertrains are unknown but we’re expecting a bigger battery pack than the Nexon EV’s 40.5kWh. It should claim to deliver a range of over 400 kilometres. As for the ICE version, it could sport either or both of Tata’s newly revealed 125PS 1.2-litre and 170PS 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engines. It might even offer the choice of a diesel engine. Manual and automatic transmissions are expected as well, with the latter likely being a dual-clutch automatic for the new turbo-petrol engine.

Tata has already confirmed that the design of the 2023 Sierra EV concept has been finalised for the production model. Save for some compliance related changes, you’re looking at the final version of the Sierra expected to reach showrooms by 2025. Also, the ICE counterpart will get its own set of styling details that are not EV-centric, but won’t look too different.

The final design of the Tata Sierra is estimated at 4.4-metres in length, which makes it around 200mm shorter than the Harrier. It will be a five-seater offering but a secondary two-row seating layout is also expected.

The dashboard design has also been finalised with the 2023 concept. On the features front, the Sierra is likely to be equipped with the new 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a large digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

We’re expecting the Sierra EV to be priced around Rs 20 lakh, positioned below the Harrier EV. As for the version running on dino-juice, we’re expecting it to carry a sticker price of around Rs 15 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).