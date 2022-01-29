Five Black Tata Nexon EV Electric SUVs Added To Maharashtra Smart City Fleet On Republic Day

Modified On Jan 29, 2022 11:21 AM By CarDekho for Tata Nexon EV

The Dark Edition variant of the SUV comes with blacked-out trim bits and mid-spec features

Tata Motors marked Republic Day 2022 by delivering five new Tata Nexon EV electric SUVs in Maharashtra to the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation (ASCDCL). Each of the SUVs is a black-themed Dark Edition variant in the mid-spec XZ+ trim level.

The Dark Edition gets an Oberon Black exterior paint shade, dark grey alloy wheels and blacked-out exterior trim bits. Inside, it features dark-themed interiors that are broken up by bright blue accents in the EV.

You can get the Tata Nexon EV in three trim levels: XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Tata adds the bulk of the Nexon EV’s bells and whistles in the mid-spec XZ+ variant. They include alloy wheels, rear AC vents, front and rear armrests, and a rear washer and wiper. It also gets an 8-speaker Harman sound system paired with a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The XZ+ variant misses out on creature comforts such as an electric sunroof, auto headlamps and wipers, and adjustable rear seat headrests. You can buy the mid-spec Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition for Rs 16.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

A 129PS/245Nm electric motor powers the Nexon EV. It draws electricity from a 30.2kWh battery that can be charged in under 60 minutes with a DC fast charger.

We’ll soon see these all-black electric SUVs in Aurangabad where they will be used for better, more sustainable administration. Possibly, they could also be used for responding to citizens’ calls in the city’s 75 new kiosks.

Read More on : Nexon EV Automatic