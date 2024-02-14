Modified On Feb 14, 2024 12:03 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Scorpio N

The Thar and XUV700 also have higher sales for their diesel powertrains

All three cars get the same turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

The Scorpio figures includes both Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic

With the overwhelming sales of its diesel models, Mahindra will not be discontinuing its diesel engines anytime soon.

Mahindra is one of the biggest carmakers in India, and is known for its rugged and powerful SUVs. One aspect that sets Mahindra SUVs apart from their rivals is that majority of them get the choice of both petrol and diesel engines. Of the bunch, popular models like the Mahindra Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio N are offered with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines in different states of tune. Here, we take a look at the January 2024 petrol-diesel sales split of Mahindra models, and see which fuel type has higher demand.

Mahindra Scorpio & Scorpio N

Powertrain January 2023 January 2024 Petrol 654 765 Diesel 8,061 13,528

These are the combined sales figures for the Mahindra Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic. Here, the diesel is offered with both manual and automatic transmission options, as well as a 4X4 option.

One thing to note is that the Scorpio Classic only comes with the diesel-manual engine-transmission setup, so the petrol sales figures are only for the Scorpio N.

Powertrain January 2023 January 2024 Petrol 7.5 % 5.4 % Diesel 92.5 % 94.6 %

There is a clear preference for the 2.2-litre diesel engine with this rugged SUV which also enjoyed sales of over 14,000 units in January 2024. It's not just that the petrol variants have lower sales figures, they have also seen a decline in sales compared to the same month last year.

Mahindra Thar

Powertrain January 2023 January 2024 Petrol 334 657 Diesel 4,076 5,402

The Mahindra Thar also has a similar sales split, where the diesel units overshadow the petrol ones in terms of customer demand. The Mahindra Thar actually comes with three engine options, including a 1.5-litre diesel unit in addition to the aforementioned turbo-petrol and diesel engines, but only with the RWD (rear wheel drive) variants.

Powertrain January 2023 January 2024 Petrol 7.6 % 10.8 % Diesel 92.4 % 89.2 %

However, compared to the previous year, the sales of petrol variants have increased, resulting in its petrol units to reach over 10 percent of the total sales.

Mahindra XUV700

Powertrain January 2023 January 2024 Petrol 1,375 1,989 Diesel 4,412 5,217

The Mahindra XUV700 witnessed growth in both petrol and diesel sales, but the demand for the diesel variants continues to be more than the demand for the petrol option. While the diesel units crossed the 5000 units sales mark, the petrol ones were shy of 2000 units.

Powertrain January 2023 January 2024 Petrol 23.8 % 27.6 % Diesel 76.2 % 72.4 %

But, sales percentage of its petrol variants did witness a rise of about four percent compared to January 2024.

From these sales figures of popular Mahindra models, it is clear that Mahindra customers prefer buying diesel powered cars. So, even with the continuing increase in price for the diesel engines that are compliant with even stricter emission norms in the near future, it seems Mahindra’s diesel lineup is here to stay. What is your preference: diesel, petrol, or electric? Let us know in the comments.

