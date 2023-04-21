Published On Apr 21, 2023 06:11 PM By Rohit for MG Comet EV

The poll gives us an insight into what our followers believe will be an apt price range for MG’s smallest EV

The MG Comet EV has managed to create quite a buzz both prior to and after its unveiling. While everyone’s talking about its design and features, there’s equal talk about what the prices of this compact city car could be. That got us thinking and we decided to throw it out to our followers on Instagram and ask what they feel via a poll, and we got interesting results.

Time For Results

Basically, our poll’s question was simple – “What should be the MG Comet EV’s price?” – and it had three options to choose from as you can see in the lead image here.

Out of the total responses, 60 percent of our followers believe that the EV will have a price range of Rs five lakh to Rs eight lakh, while 25 percent think it should be Rs eight lakh to Rs 12 lakh. That said, only 15 percent of them believe it to be between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh. Well, our best guess is its price will likely be under the Rs 10-lakh mark.

What’s Different About The Comet?

While the Indian EV segment is becoming thicker year on year, MG has tried doing things a bit differently with its second electric offering (the Comet). It’s a two-door, sub-3m electric hatchback with quirky design details including huge quarter glass panels and a lighting strip both at the front and back.

It has some premium touches too including two 10.25-inch digital displays, connected car tech and LED lighting. MG will also likely be equipping it with dual airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a reversing camera.

To know about its battery pack and claimed range, along with its estimated charge times, check out our story of its leaked specifications.

Date Of Arrival

MG will launch the Comet EV in India on April 26. The small electric hatchback will serve as a competitor to the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.

