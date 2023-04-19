Modified On Apr 19, 2023 01:04 PM By Tarun for MG Comet EV

With these specs, it can be seen as a rival to the Tata Tiago EV’s entry-level variants

Comet EV will get only the 17.3kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 230 kilometres.

The electric motor claims a performance of 42PS and 110Nm.

For a full charge with a 3.3kW charger, the Comet EV will take up to seven hours.

To feature LED headlamps, dual 10.25-inch display screens, ESC, hill start assist, and dual front airbags.

Expected prices to range from RS 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ahead of the unveiling of the MG Comet EV, its detailed brochure has been leaked online including the India-spec battery and range figures. Our dealer sources have also confirmed that the offline bookings for the electric compact are now open. The 2-door compact EV is being aimed towards the mass-market urban buyers, especially with these figures.

The Comet EV will get a 17.3kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 230 kilometres. The rear-mounted electric motor will develop 42PS and 110Nm of peak torque. With a 3.3kW charger, the Comet EV will take seven hours for a full charge and five hours for 10-80 per cent juice up. We’re expecting it to get fast charging capabilities as well.

The Comet EV will be one of the smallest cars on sale, once launched, measuring less than three metres in length. However, it can seat up to four people inside and it has no apparent boot space. The interiors have already been revealed which show us a premium-looking design with several premium features on offer.

The MG Comet EV shall feature LED headlamps and tail lamps, dual 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display, manual AC, steering-mounted controls, telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, keyless entry, and drive modes. For passenger safety, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill start assist, electronic parking brake, and a rear parking camera are expected to be on offer.

Prices of the Comet EV are expected to be announced soon, and we believe they could range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Tiago EV’s entry-level variants with the 19.2kWh pack and 250 kilometres range should be an ideal competitor to the MG micro-hatch.

