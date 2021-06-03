Published On Jun 03, 2021 05:18 PM By Rohit

BMW’s digitised feature shows all service-related information including requirements and quotations

In addition to its existing online sales platform introduced in April 2020 , BMW India has launched a contactless service to help customers book vehicle servicing, check quotations, and make payments on its online portal.

The carmaker says contactless service will enable customers to understand the entire vehicle service process virtually. You can get started by using the BMW app to select the required type of service and choose a convenient date and time slot along with the nearest BMW workshop. Then, a BMW personnel will reach your location to pick up the vehicle, sanitise it, and take it for service. BMW states customers will receive a detailed assessment of the vehicle’s condition and additional service recommendations via its video streaming service.

The video service allows customers to review the service requirement and quotation and instantly approve it online. Customers can also choose a convenient location for vehicle delivery. BMW says it will fully sanitise the serviced vehicles before delivering them. As per BMW, the entire process will be carried out in adherence to all local government directives post the lockdown period.

BMW is not the only carmaker to have introduced such a service. Mahindra launched a similar initiative in May 2020 to help customers directly connect to service advisors via a live stream video. With digital services gaining importance in these unprecedented times, we expect more brands to follow suit soon.