You Can Now Get Your Mahindra Car Serviced Without Stepping Out From Home

Published On May 14, 2020 03:00 PM By Rohit

It can be used to avail detailed service information including service costs and repair orders

Mahindra launched its online sales platform recently.

Owners can get all repair information on the app or website.

They can also get detailed service information via this initiative.

New service launched to connect service advisors to customers to explain repair details.

After introducing its online sales platform recently, Mahindra has now launched contactless service for its customers. This comes shortly after select Mahindra dealerships and workshops started opening up across India.

Owners can visit Mahindra’s new ‘WithYouHamesha’ website or download the app to get all the repair information. They can also view their repair orders, including the parts used, job operations carried out, and other associated costs. Customers can also use this service to make online payments. This service can also be used to receive service related documents and updates on WhatsApp.

The app helps customers book a service appointment and request a pickup and drop for their vehicles. It can also be used to check vehicle history, service costs, and warranty/RSA renewal details. Customers can also track their vehicle’s service status at various stages of the process.

Mahindra has also introduced a service called ‘CustomerLIVE’ that helps the service advisors connect directly to customers via a live stream video. With this service, they can explain the required repairs to customers after inspecting the vehicle.

Commenting on the initiative, Veejay Nakra, CEO of Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, “The launch of our unique ‘Contactless’ service, in addition to our newly launched ‘Own Online’ digital platform, will help us to provide a holistic and contactless Sales & Service experience to our customers. During these times, ensuring the safety of our customers through a hassle-free experience is of utmost importance to us. Our offering of ‘Contactless’ service experience digitally, supplements the safety precautions and strict guidelines we are implementing across all our touchpoints”.