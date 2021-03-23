Nissan Magnite Prices To Go Up Once Again From April 2021

Modified On Mar 23, 2021 06:39 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

The price increment will also apply to the Nissan Kicks and Datsun’s India lineup

Price hike as a result of increased auto component prices.

Currently, both Nissan and Datsun have three models each in their India portfolio.

Nissan’s lineup consists of models priced from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 2.12 crore.

Datsun has priced its cars between Rs 2.86 lakh and Rs 6.99 lakh.

It has been only three months into 2021, and Nissan and Datsun have already increased the prices of their models by up to five percent. The carmaker duo has now announced another price increment, w.e.f. April 2021, which will be applicable to all models and their variants, including the Magnite sub-4m SUV. However, it has not mentioned the margin of the hike.

Nissan has cited an increase in the prices of auto parts for the hike. Both brands have three models each in their India lineup, including the Nissan GT-R. Here’s a list of the current model-wise prices:

Model Price Range Nissan Magnite Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh Nissan Kicks Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh Nissan GT-R Rs 2.12 crore Datsun redi-GO Rs 2.86 lakh to Rs 4.82 lakh Datsun GO Rs 4.02 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh Datsun GO+ Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.99 lakh

The upcoming price hike will be the third for Nissan’s sub-4m SUV, with the first two applying to the base and turbo-petrol variants. It has already garnered over 40,000 bookings and is enduring a waiting period of up to seven months, depending on the city.

Despite this hike, the Magnite will remain one of the most affordable SUVs in its segment. Its Renault counterpart, the Kiger , will also see a price increment from April 1.

All prices, ex-showroom

