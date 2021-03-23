  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsNissan Magnite Prices To Go Up Once Again From April 2021
English | हिंदी

Nissan Magnite Prices To Go Up Once Again From April 2021

Modified On Mar 23, 2021 06:39 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

  • 1153 Views
  • Write a comment

The price increment will also apply to the Nissan Kicks and Datsun’s India lineup

  • Price hike as a result of increased auto component prices.

  • Currently, both Nissan and Datsun have three models each in their India portfolio.

  • Nissan’s lineup consists of models priced from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 2.12 crore.

  • Datsun has priced its cars between Rs 2.86 lakh and Rs 6.99 lakh.

It has been only three months into 2021, and Nissan and Datsun have already increased the prices of their models by up to five percent. The carmaker duo has now announced another price increment, w.e.f. April 2021, which will be applicable to all models and their variants, including the Magnite sub-4m SUV. However, it has not mentioned the margin of the hike. 

Nissan has cited an increase in the prices of auto parts for the hike. Both brands have three models each in their India lineup, including the Nissan GT-R. Here’s a list of the current model-wise prices:

Model

Price Range

Nissan Magnite

Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh

Nissan Kicks

Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh

Nissan GT-R

Rs 2.12 crore

Datsun redi-GO

Rs 2.86 lakh to Rs 4.82 lakh

Datsun GO

Rs 4.02 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh

Datsun GO+

Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.99 lakh

Nissan And Datsun Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 80,000 In January 2021

The upcoming price hike will be the third for Nissan’s sub-4m SUV, with the first two applying to the base and turbo-petrol variants. It has already garnered over 40,000 bookings and is enduring a waiting period of up to seven months, depending on the city.

Nissan Magnite rear

Despite this hike, the Magnite will remain one of the most affordable SUVs in its segment. Its Renault counterpart, the Kiger, will also see a price increment from April 1. 

All prices, ex-showroom

Read More on : Nissan Magnite on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Nissan Magnite

Read Full News
  • Nissan Kicks
  • Datsun redi-GO
  • Nissan Magnite
  • Nissan GT-R
  • Datsun GO

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?