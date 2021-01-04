Nissan Magnite Now Starts From Rs 5.49 Lakh, Other Variant Prices Remain Unchanged

Published On Jan 04, 2021 05:51 PM By Sonny for Nissan Magnite

The latest sub-4m SUV competitor recorded 32,800 bookings in its first month since launch

Only the base variant’s price has been increased by Rs 50,000.

Nissan to add a third shift at its production facility to keep up with the demand for the Magnite.

Magnite gets choice of naturally-aspirated and turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engines.

Only turbo-petrol gets choice of a CVT automatic whose prices start from Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Magnite feature list includes cruise control, 360-degree camera, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster.

Nissan launched the Magnite on December 2 with prices starting from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), undercutting all its segment rivals. The aggressive pricing was said to be an introductory offer till 31 December only but the carmaker has now decided to not increase prices for any variant other than the base-spec XE trim, which now starts at Rs 5.49 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

The Magnite recorded a total of 32,800 bookings since launch, many of which were made recently once the customer test drives began. In order to meet the high demand for the aggressively priced Magnite, Nissan will be adding a third shift at its plant to bring down the waiting period to 2-3 months. While the carmaker has no plans to expand its dealer network at the moment, it will be adding more people for the plant and to strengthen its existing customer touch points. That includes the physical showrooms along with the digital platforms for bookings, service and virtual customer experiences. Nissan stated that just under 3900 bookings of the Magnite were made via its digital platform.

Offered with the choice of a naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines, both are mated to a 5-speed manual but only the turbo gets the option of a CVT automatic. Nissan stated that the Magnite's CVT variants accounted for 15 percent of the total bookings thus far. The CVT option is offered from the XL variant onwards, priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), which is still the most affordable automatic model in the sub-4m SUV segment. Nissan’s entry-level offering in India has recently been awarded a 4-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP.

The Magnite offers features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera and cruise control. It also gets the option of a Tech Pack which adds an air purifier, wireless charging pad, JBL speakers, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and LED scuff plates. Its list of safety features includes ISOFIX anchorage, dual front airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system while the turbo-petrol variants also get traction control, vehicle dynamics control and hill start assist.

Nissan’s sub-4m offering rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the upcoming Renault Kiger.

