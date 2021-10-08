Nissan Magnite Is Now Dearer By Up To Rs 17,000

Modified On Oct 08, 2021 03:55 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

The price hike is also applicable to the Premium (O) trim, which consists of the connected-car-tech variants

This is the fourth price hike for the Magnite in 2021.

The turbo and non-turbo variants have become pricier by up to Rs 17,000.

Nissan has increased the prices of the Premium (O) variants by up to Rs 15,000.

The Magnite is now priced from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Nissan has hiked the prices of its sub-4m SUV, the Magnite , yet again by up to Rs 17,000. This is the fourth price hike for the SUV in 2021.

Take a look at the latest variant-wise prices:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1-litre petrol XE Rs 5.59 lakh Rs 5.71 lakh +Rs 12,000 1-litre petrol XL Rs 6.32 lakh Rs 6.47 lakh +Rs 15,000 1-litre petrol XV Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.05 lakh +Rs 6,000 1-litre petrol XV DT Rs 7.15 lakh Rs 7.21 lakh +Rs 6,000 1-litre petrol XV Premium Rs 7.68 lakh Rs 7.85 lakh +Rs 17,000 1-litre petrol XV Premium DT Rs 7.84 lakh Rs 8.01 lakh +Rs 17,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XL Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 7.62 lakh +Rs 13,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XV Rs 8.09 lakh Rs 8.20 lakh +Rs 17,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XV DT Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8.36 lakh +Rs 11,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium Rs 8.89 lakh Rs 9 lakh +Rs 11,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium DT Rs 9.05 lakh Rs 9.16 lakh +Rs 11,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.10 lakh +Rs 11,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) DT Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 9.26 lakh +Rs 11,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XL CVT Rs 8.39 lakh Rs 8.51 lakh +Rs 12,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh +Rs 10,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT DT Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 9.25 lakh +Rs 10,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT Rs 9.74 lakh Rs 9.89 lakh +Rs 15,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT DT Rs 9.90 lakh Rs 10.05 lakh +Rs 15,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT (O) Rs 9.84 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh +Rs 15,000 1-litre turbo-petrol XVT Premium CVT (O) DT Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.15 lakh +Rs 15,000

The prices of the turbo and non-turbo variants have been increased by up to Rs 17,000.

Nissan has hiked the prices of the Premium (O) trim -- comprising the connected-car-tech variants -- by up to Rs 15,000.

The Magnite is a petrol-only offering, provided with the choice of two engines: 1-litre naturally aspirated (72PS/96Nm) and a 1-litre turbo-petrol (100PS/160Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT only, the latter gets the choice of a 5-speed MT and CVT (152Nm with the CVT).

Nissan’s sub-4m SUV takes on the Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Hyundai Venue.

