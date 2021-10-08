Nissan Magnite Is Now Dearer By Up To Rs 17,000
Modified On Oct 08, 2021 03:55 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite
The price hike is also applicable to the Premium (O) trim, which consists of the connected-car-tech variants
-
This is the fourth price hike for the Magnite in 2021.
-
The turbo and non-turbo variants have become pricier by up to Rs 17,000.
-
Nissan has increased the prices of the Premium (O) variants by up to Rs 15,000.
-
The Magnite is now priced from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Nissan has hiked the prices of its sub-4m SUV, the Magnite, yet again by up to Rs 17,000. This is the fourth price hike for the SUV in 2021.
Take a look at the latest variant-wise prices:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1-litre petrol XE
|
Rs 5.59 lakh
|
Rs 5.71 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
1-litre petrol XL
|
Rs 6.32 lakh
|
Rs 6.47 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
1-litre petrol XV
|
Rs 6.99 lakh
|
Rs 7.05 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
1-litre petrol XV DT
|
Rs 7.15 lakh
|
Rs 7.21 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
1-litre petrol XV Premium
|
Rs 7.68 lakh
|
Rs 7.85 lakh
|
+Rs 17,000
|
1-litre petrol XV Premium DT
|
Rs 7.84 lakh
|
Rs 8.01 lakh
|
+Rs 17,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XL
|
Rs 7.49 lakh
|
Rs 7.62 lakh
|
+Rs 13,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XV
|
Rs 8.09 lakh
|
Rs 8.20 lakh
|
+Rs 17,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XV DT
|
Rs 8.25 lakh
|
Rs 8.36 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
Rs 9 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium DT
|
Rs 9.05 lakh
|
Rs 9.16 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O)
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.10 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) DT
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
Rs 9.26 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XL CVT
|
Rs 8.39 lakh
|
Rs 8.51 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.09 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT DT
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
Rs 9.25 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT
|
Rs 9.74 lakh
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT DT
|
Rs 9.90 lakh
|
Rs 10.05 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT (O)
|
Rs 9.84 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol XVT Premium CVT (O) DT
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10.15 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
-
The prices of the turbo and non-turbo variants have been increased by up to Rs 17,000.
-
Nissan has hiked the prices of the Premium (O) trim -- comprising the connected-car-tech variants -- by up to Rs 15,000.
Related: Renault Kiger CVT vs Nissan Magnite CVT: Real-world Fuel Efficiency Compared
The Magnite is a petrol-only offering, provided with the choice of two engines: 1-litre naturally aspirated (72PS/96Nm) and a 1-litre turbo-petrol (100PS/160Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT only, the latter gets the choice of a 5-speed MT and CVT (152Nm with the CVT).
Nissan’s sub-4m SUV takes on the Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Hyundai Venue.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
Also See: Nissan Magnite Explorer Edition Looks Ready For Off-road Camping Expeditions
Read More on : Nissan Magnite Automatic
- Renew Nissan Magnite Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
2 out of 2 found this helpful