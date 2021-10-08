HomeNew CarsNewsNissan Magnite Is Now Dearer By Up To Rs 17,000
Nissan Magnite Is Now Dearer By Up To Rs 17,000

Modified On Oct 08, 2021 03:55 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

The price hike is also applicable to the Premium (O) trim, which consists of the connected-car-tech variants

  • This is the fourth price hike for the Magnite in 2021.

  • The turbo and non-turbo variants have become pricier by up to Rs 17,000.

  • Nissan has increased the prices of the Premium (O) variants by up to Rs 15,000.

  • The Magnite is now priced from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Nissan has hiked the prices of its sub-4m SUV, the Magnite, yet again by up to Rs 17,000. This is the fourth price hike for the SUV in 2021.

Take a look at the latest variant-wise prices:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1-litre petrol XE

Rs 5.59 lakh

Rs 5.71 lakh

+Rs 12,000

1-litre petrol XL

Rs 6.32 lakh

Rs 6.47 lakh

+Rs 15,000

1-litre petrol XV

Rs 6.99 lakh

Rs 7.05 lakh

+Rs 6,000

1-litre petrol XV DT

Rs 7.15 lakh

Rs 7.21 lakh

+Rs 6,000

1-litre petrol XV Premium

Rs 7.68 lakh

Rs 7.85 lakh

+Rs 17,000

1-litre petrol XV Premium DT

Rs 7.84 lakh

Rs 8.01 lakh

+Rs 17,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XL

Rs 7.49 lakh

Rs 7.62 lakh

+Rs 13,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XV

Rs 8.09 lakh

Rs 8.20 lakh

+Rs 17,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XV DT

Rs 8.25 lakh

Rs 8.36 lakh

+Rs 11,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium

Rs 8.89 lakh

Rs 9 lakh

+Rs 11,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium DT

Rs 9.05 lakh

Rs 9.16 lakh

+Rs 11,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O)

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 9.10 lakh

+Rs 11,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) DT

Rs 9.15 lakh

Rs 9.26 lakh

+Rs 11,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XL CVT

Rs 8.39 lakh

Rs 8.51 lakh

+Rs 12,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 9.09 lakh

+Rs 10,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT DT

Rs 9.15 lakh

Rs 9.25 lakh

+Rs 10,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT

Rs 9.74 lakh

Rs 9.89 lakh

+Rs 15,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT DT

Rs 9.90 lakh

Rs 10.05 lakh

+Rs 15,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT (O)

Rs 9.84 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

+Rs 15,000

1-litre turbo-petrol XVT Premium CVT (O) DT

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10.15 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

The Magnite is a petrol-only offering, provided with the choice of two engines: 1-litre naturally aspirated (72PS/96Nm) and a 1-litre turbo-petrol  (100PS/160Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT only, the latter gets the choice of a 5-speed MT and CVT (152Nm with the CVT).

Nissan’s sub-4m SUV takes on the Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Hyundai Venue.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

