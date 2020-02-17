Next-gen Kia Sorento Unveiled; Rivals CR-V, Tiguan Allspace & Kodiaq

Published On Feb 17, 2020 02:07 PM By Saransh

Global debut on March 3 at 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Kia Sorento not yet confirmed for India, but could be launched by 2021.

Kia has promised a new car in India every six months.

Sorento is to Kia, what Santa Fe is to Hyundai.

If launched it will rival likes of the Honda CR-V, Tiguan All Space, Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra Alturas G4, Ford Endeavour, and Toyota Fortuner

Kia has revealed the next-gen Sorento SUV ahead of its official debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor show in the first week of March. The SUV with its an all-new design inside-out is expected to go on sale later this year in Europe.

Up front, the new Sorento gets a squatted stance compared to the previous-generation model. It features the signature tiger nose grille, which is closed flanked by new sleeker LED headlamps. The bumper gets a dual-tone treatment with a blacked-out central airdam and faux skid plate.

The side profile features flared wheel arches and sharp shoulder line sitting below the large glass area. At the back, the new Sorento looks quite similar to the bigger Telluride SUV, but it has a two-piece tail lamp instead of the single-piece unit on the bigger SUV.

The Sorento’s cabin looks quite premium with the dual-tone black-tan upholstery, but the centre of attraction has to be the Mercedes-like connected screen setup. It consists of a 12.3-inch unit for the digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch unit for infotainment. Other highlights include unique looking two-piece AC vents finished in brushed aluminium.

Since the official debut is still a couple of weeks away, Kia has not yet revealed features and engine details of the new Sorento. However, it should share its powertrain with the Hyundai Santa Fe, which is on sale globally. Let’s take a look at the engine options.

Engine 2.0-litre turbo petrol 2.4-litre petrol 2.0-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel Power 235PS 185PS 150P/185PS 200PS Troque 352Nm 241Nm 400Nm 440Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT 6-speed MT/8-speed AT 6-speed MT/8-speed AT

If launched in India, the Sorento should ideally be available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Kia has not yet said anything about introducing the Sorento SUV in the Indian market but we expect it to come here in the near future, possibly next year, since it has promised a new car every six months. Its next offering, the Sonet sub-4m SUV, is slated for a launch in the second half of 2020. Once launched, the Sorento will rival the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, and the Honda CR-V along with body-on-frame SUVs such as the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.

