New-gen Skoda Octavia RS Fully Revealed

Published On Jul 07, 2020 03:18 PM By Sonny for Skoda Octavia 2020

It will have the same performance figures as the most powerful version of the previous-gen model

Fourth-gen Skoda Octavia debuted in late 2019.

Skoda has now revealed the last petrol and diesel-powered vRS variants of the new Octavia.

The 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine produces 245PS of power while the 2.0-litre TDI diesel motor puts out 200PS.

The first-ever RS iV plug-in hybrid variant, which was unveiled earlier, also produces 245PS.

Gets typical RS treatment featuring sportier exterior and interiors with blacked-out details.

The new Octavia is expected to arrive in India by late 2020 or early 2021.

The latest generation of the Skoda Octavia was globally unveiled in late 2019. Skoda has now revealed its final avatars - the petrol and diesel RS versions of the fourth-gen Octavia for the European markets. The first-ever plug-in hybrid RS iV variant was unveiled earlier this year.

The latest Skoda RS is offered with the choice of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol variant has an output of 245PS, same as the PHEV RS variant that uses an electric motor in combination with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Meanwhile, the diesel RS variant has a performance rating of 200PS and also comes with an all-wheel-drive option. As usual for European markets, Skoda will offer the new RS in both notchback and estate (Combi) body types.

It also gets the usual set of sporty cosmetic updates over the new-gen Octavia, starting with the numerous vRS badges. Details like the front grille, the diffuser, the bootlid spoiler and the window frames are blacked out while the brake callipers are now painted bright red. It also gets sportier bumpers, the front features RS-specific fog lights while the rear gets a dual exit exhaust design and air curtains behind the rear wheel arches.

The cabin gets the usual RS treatment as well with sporty black upholstery, carbon-style dashboard, red cross-stitching and a new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with the vRS badge. It also gets features like the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch central infotainment system that gets the latest Skoda OS with the digital assistant called Laura.

Apart from the RS models, the new-gen Octavia is offered in a variety of avatars in Europe depending on body type and engine. The other choices are the Octavia Scout (estate only), the e-TEC mild-hybrid, the regular iV plug-in hybrid and the G-TEC CNG variants.

Skoda is expected to bring the new-gen RS to India soon after the fourth-gen Octavia is launched. It will likely arrive by late 2020 or early 2021. Currently, the only Octavia variant available here is the RS245, the final swansong of the third-gen sedan.

