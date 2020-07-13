New-gen Kia Carnival Interior Revealed

Published On Jul 13, 2020 05:14 PM By Sonny for Kia Carnival 2021

It comes with two 12.3-inch displays on the new dashboard

Fourth-gen Carnival broke cover in June 2020.

Features seamlessly integrated 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system like newer Mercedes-Benz models.

New touch-sensitive controls for climate control, console and infotainment hotkeys.

Shift-by-wire rotary dial drive select for the automatic transmission.

It could arrive in India by 2022.

The Kia Carnival debuted the exterior of its new-gen avatar in June 2020 and now the carmaker has given us our first look at its dashboard. It packs the kind of technology and the number of displays you’d expect from a premium MPV in 2020.

Kia has equipped the Carnival with a Mercedes-like panoramic digital console on the dashboard, connecting a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets sleek, horizontally aligned AC vents which give the entire dash a cleaner, simpler look. The hotkeys for the infotainment system are positioned below the central vents and are also touch controls between the two dials.

The new climate control panel has received similar updates with touch-sensitive controls below the digital display flanked by the individual climate controls for the driver and the front passenger. There are few actual buttons left on the dashboard of the new Kia Carnival. Even the conventional drive select lever has been replaced by a rotary dial for the shift-by-wire transmission. It also seems to sport some form of illumination and a button in the centre of it labelled ‘P’, likely to put the transmission into Park.

It will offer second-row passengers access to back-of-seat USB chargers, storage nets for devices, and additional storage space in the base of the rear console with a tray for phones. The new Carnival will be offered in different seating configurations, depending on the market, to accommodate between 7, 9 and 11 occupants. Kia has revealed the new-gen MPVs proportions except for the height:

Fourth-gen Carnival Current Carnival Difference Length 5155mm 5115mm +40mm Width 1995mm 1985mm +10mm Wheelbase 3090mm 3060mm 30mm

Kia will launch the fourth-gen Carnival in Korea in the third quarter of 2020 and might bring it to India by 2022. More details regarding the rest of the interior, comforts and engine options will be revealed in the coming weeks.

