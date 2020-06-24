New-gen Kia Carnival MPV Unveiled

Published On Jun 24, 2020 12:40 PM By Sonny for Kia Carnival

Fourth-gen premium MPV gets even more road presence with its modern design

Kia has unveiled the new-generation model.

It features SUV-inspired styling cues to enhance its road presence.

New Carnival is due to launch in South Korea in the third quarter of 2020.

More details on the new Carnival to be revealed in coming weeks.

Kia expected to bring the fourth-gen Carnival to India in 2022.

The Kia Carnival premium MPV has undergone a generational update for the international markets. Its fourth-generation iteration has been globally unveiled ahead of its first market launch in South Korea scheduled for the third quarter of 2020. While the specs and interior are still under wraps, Kia has revealed a few exterior shots of the top-spec Limousine variant of the new MPV.

The new Carnival now looks more modern with sharper lines and some SUV-inspired design cues. Its longer, taller hood with a new version of the Kia ‘tiger face’ grille that integrates seamlessly with the new headlamps makes it look more premium. The grille now features an intricate mesh design instead of the outgoing model’s studded design. The updated headlamps feature integrated LED daytime running lamps that create a distinct light signature and separate the low beam lamp, high beam lamp and the turn indicators. The sculpted front bumper has been updated to match the new design language while retaining the central air dam and front fog lamp positions.

Further enhancing the SUV-inspired design is the sporty stance of the new Carnival along with the front and rear skid plates. The design to accommodate the sliding rear doors is also aligned with the new Carnival’s character lines and makes a visual link to the tail lamps.

Around the rear, the new Carnival’s design highlights the width of the MPV with a lightbar that spans across the rear end. The chrome applique below the rear windscreen that wraps around and integrates into the C-pillar design accentuates the floating roof effect. The LED elements inside the lightbar mimic the shape of the LED DRLs up front. Kia’s reveal images showcase that this is the top-spec Limousine variant of the new Carnival. Another detail is the switch from block letters to cursive style for the Carnival badge as well as the variant.

Also read: Kia Carnival Variants Explained: Which One To Buy?

Kia will reveal more details of the fourth-gen Carnival in the coming weeks but it has confirmed that its wheelbase has been increased. The third-gen Carnival was launched in India in February 2020 and it is priced between Rs 24.95 lakh and Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Kia will likely continue to offer its top-end premium MPV with multiple layout configurations for up to nine seats. The new-gen Carnival could come to India in 2022.

Read More on : Kia Carnival Automatic