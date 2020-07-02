Toyota RAV4-based Suzuki ACross Mid-Size SUV Revealed. Will It Come To India?

Modified On Jul 02, 2020 05:58 PM By Sonny

The ACross will be first Suzuki-badged Toyota offering in Europe

The Suzuki ACross rivals SUVs like the Honda CR-V Hybrid.

Apart from a distinct front end, the rest of the design is identical to the RAV4.

It will be offered as a PHEV with two electric motors and a 2.5-litre petrol engine.

Suzuki claims the ACross’ 18.1kWh battery offers a range of 75km in pure EV mode.

Neither the Suzuki ACross nor the Toyota RAV4 will come to India.

Suzuki has unveiled the ACross which will be its new mid-size SUV offering in Europe. The new SUV is part of Suzuki’s ongoing partnership with Toyota which includes sharing models and the ACross is based on the Toyota RAV4.

The front fascia and the alloy wheels of the ACross are different from that of RAV4 while the side profile and rear end remain identical. Even so, the ACross’ front-end styling borrows some design cues (and parts) from the China-spec Toyota Wildlander, particularly the headlamps.

The interior of the ACross is identical to the Toyota RAV4 but with Suzuki badges. It’s a well-equipped cabin with features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats and lots of storage spaces. The ACross is also fitted with a plethora of active safety features like dynamic cruise control, blind spot monitor, pre-collision system, lane keeping assist and rear crossing traffic alert.

Suzuki has introduced the ACross as a plug-in hybrid model with all-wheel-drive. It has an electric motor up front with a performance rating of 182PS and 270Nm supplemented by a rear motor making 54PS and 121Nm. The motors are powered by a 18.1kWh lithium-ion battery which sits under the floor of the ACross and Suzuki claims a range of 75km in pure EV mode. The combustion half of this powertrain is a 2.5-litre petrol engine that produces 190PS of power and 227Nm of torque. The hybrid system is mated to an e-CVT automatic gearbox.

The ACross’ PHEV offers four modes. EV mode lets you drive the SUV on pure electric power, while Auto EV and Hybrid Vehicle (HV) mode allows the petrol engine to kick in from time to time when more power is needed. Lastly, there is the battery charger mode for using the engine only, which also acts as a charger for the battery. Suzuki has not yet stated the charge times for the ACross PHEV.

Like the Toyota RAV4, the Suzuki ACross will not come to India anytime soon. The ACross will be positioned as the top-end SUV offering in Suzuki’s European lineup, above the Vitara, and can be termed as the spiritual successor of the Grand Vitara. It is scheduled to launch there in August 2020.

Meanwhile, the Suzuki-Toyota partnership will focus on introducing sub-4m SUVs and a mid-size MPV to rival the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo in India . The first shared model, the Toyota Glanza , has been well received. Next in the pipeline is the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser , which is due to launch in 2020.