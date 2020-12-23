Honda Civic And CR-V Discontinued As Production Stops At Greater Noida Facility

Published On Dec 23, 2020 05:48 PM By Sonny for Honda CR-V

The carmaker’s lineup is now reduced to just five models

Honda has decided to consolidate manufacturing operations at Rajasthan plant.

Market uncertainties and financial impact of COVID-19 cited as reasons for the decision.

Civic and CR-V premium offerings that witnessed small numbers have now been discontinued.

The Greater Noida facility will continue with its other operations such as R&D and the two-wheeler business.

Civic and CR-V could be available at dealers while stocks last, likely with heavy discounts.

In a surprise turn of events, Honda Cars India Ltd has announced that it has stopped vehicle production at its Greater Noida plant, its first ever plant in India. The carmaker has opted to consolidate manufacturing operations at its Tapukara facility in Rajasthan with immediate effect.

The two main Honda cars produced at the Greater Noida facility, Civic and CR-V, have now been discontinued in India. As premium offerings, neither has been particularly successful for the brand in India and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unlikely to have helped matters.

Speaking about the decision, the President and CEO of Honda Cars India, Gaku Nakanishi, said, “Despite an uptick in sales in the last three months, the current market conditions remain unpredictable for the industry at large. The impact of COVID-19 has pressed us to strengthen our constitution, and to achieve the same, HCIL has decided to consolidate its manufacturing operations by making the Tapukara plant a unified manufacturing base.”

The entire Greater Noida facility has not been shut down as other Honda operations such as R&D, spare parts and the two-wheeler business will continue as per usual.







The Civic was offered with 1.8-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engines while the CR-V was restricted to just the 2.0-litre petrol engine in its final days. Honda offered the petrol engines only with the CVT automatic while the Civic’s diesel engine only got the manual transmission. With these two models discontinued, the Honda lineup in India now comprises just five models: Jazz, Amaze, WR-V and the 4th and 5th generations of the City.

The Civic currently retails between Rs 17.93 lakh and Rs 22.34 lakh, while the CR-V is priced from Rs 28.27 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). If you’ve been waiting on a new Civic or CR-V, this is your last chance to get one while stocks last. You might even get a good discount from your local Honda dealer.

