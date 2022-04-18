New Range-Topping Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition Starts At Rs 1.26 Crore

Published On Apr 18, 2022 07:07 PM By Sonny for Land Rover Discovery

It is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains

New Metropolitan Edition is based on the feature-loaded R Dynamic HSE trim.

Its visual differences include satin dark grey wheels with black brake callipers.

Feature updates include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and cabin air purification system.

It is offered with 3-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines with AWD and an 8-speed AT.

The Land Rover Discovery gets a new variant in India as the Metropolitan Edition. It is based on the previous top trim, the R Dynamic HSE, with some added features and cosmetic differences. The bookings are open for the Metropolitan Edition whose prices start from Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom).

Land Rover is offering the new range-topping variant of its three-row SUV with both the petrol and diesel Ingenium powertrains of the Discovery. The petrol option is a 3-litre turbocharged engine making 360PS and 500Nm with mild hybrid tech. Its diesel option is also a 3-litre engine with an output of 300PS and 650Nm. Both are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with AWD.

The exterior differences for the Metropolitan Edition include black brake callipers, sliding front sunroof, fixed rear panoramic roof, and 20-inch satin dark grey wheels. Inside the cabin, it gets the new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging with signal booster and Land Rover’s cabin air purification system. Based on the R-Dynamic HSE trim, it is loaded with comforts like four-zone climate control, leather upholstery, Titanium Mesh inserts, electrically adjustable seats and the 11.4-inch touchscreen display for the Pivi Pro infotainment system.

The Metropolitan Edition attracts a premium of around Rs 10 lakh for its updates and visual differences over the R-Dynamic HSE trim. The Land Rover Discovery takes on the likes of the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90.

