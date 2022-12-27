Modified On Dec 27, 2022 06:28 PM By Rohit for Jeep Wrangler

As the ‘Dabangg’ actor celebrates his 57th birthday, we take a look at the cars that have featured in some of his most famous and recent movies

Salman Khan, popularly known as “Bhaijaan”, is celebrating his 57th birthday today. In his career spanning over three decades, we are sure you have seen him in multiple movies playing a variety of characters. With the actor majorly known for his action flicks, there have been an array of cars which have featured in them, including some popular supercars as well.

In this story, we have five of the star cars from some of the actor’s recent performances on the silverscreen:

1) Mahindra Scorpio- Dabangg Series

The ‘Dabangg’ franchise made all the Salman fans go gaga over his portrayal of the UP-based rogue-yet-likeable cop called ‘Chulbul Pandey.’ Among all the three instalments of the franchise, the police fleet has remained almost unchanged. It consisted of the likes of the Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra Bolero (pre-BS6 update), and briefly included a few units of the Toyota Qualis as well. While the Dabangg series has featured the pre-facelift Scorpio, Mahindra recently introduced the mildly facelifted Scorpio with the ‘Classic’ suffix and gave it a few cosmetic and feature upgrades. The third part of the popular movie series even showed a head-to-head action scene between the hero and the antagonist going up in their Tata Sumo Gold and first-generation Ford Endeavour, respectively.

2) Bugatti Veyron- Race 3

Race, another movie series having three parts till date, featured Salman Khan in its latest instalment. The action-oriented film featured a stellar starcast, locations and exotic driving machines. Although the movie fared averagely at the box office, its supercar fleet featuring the likes of the Rolls-Royce Dawn, McLaren 650S, and Ferrari 488 GTB and a silver-finished Bugatti Veyron reserved for Salman’s character in the movie were a delight to watch for the gearheads.

3) Jeep Wrangler Rubicon- Ready

In 2011, the Salman Khan-starrer film, Ready, was released in theatres. The comedy flick showed the actor driving two distinct cars in separate scenes: one was a yellow three-door, soft top Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and the other was a Mazda MX 5 convertible in a bright red shade. The Jeep seems more appropriate for the ‘bhaijaan’.

4) Land Rover Discovery- Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan’s role as a spy agent began in the first part of the ‘Tiger’ franchise, which was titled ‘Ek Tha Tiger.’ The movie featured a bunch of action sequences with the highlight for car lovers being the one toward the climax, showing him driving an older version of the Land Rover Discovery. The car chase scene is particularly interesting as you can see the SUV’s roof being cut off during the action shot making it a convertible Discovery, a rare sight indeed although not how you would want it.

5) Jeep Wrangler- Radhe

The actor got to drive the Jeep off-roader SUV, the Wrangler, once again after nearly a decade in his next action-thriller film ‘Radhe.’ In the movie, he is seen driving the five-door hard-top version of the SUV. While the movie failed to generate a positive review at the box office, its action scene is filled with thrills as Salman’s character is seen going up against the bad guys on their motorcycles.

Which of them is your most favourite? Or is there another iconic car from Salman Khan’s filmography that you think should have been on our list? Let us know in the comments.

