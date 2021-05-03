Land Rover Discovery Facelift Detailed Ahead Of Launch

Published On May 03, 2021 11:32 AM By Tarun for Land Rover Discovery

The facelift will see visual enhancements inside and out, additional features, and more efficient engines

The Discovery facelift is expected to be launched in the coming months.

The exterior profile gets a new front fascia, new alloy wheels, and a refreshed rear profile.

The cabin gets a new steering wheel, larger touchscreen infotainment, a retracted off-roading mode knob, and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

The facelift is offered with three engine options: 300PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, 360PS 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol, and 300PS six-cylinder diesel.

A 48V mild-hybrid technology, an 8-speed automatic, and AWD to remain standard for all three powertrains.

Land Rover has listed the Discovery facelift on its Indian website, indicating an imminent launch. The facelifted model was launched globally last year itself. It has undergone a significant cosmetic makeover and gets more technology and features as well as six-cylinder mild-hybrid engines.

Its exterior profile sees redesigned bumpers, a new front grille, new LED headlamps and tail lamps, and new alloy wheels. The front fascia has undergone a complete revamp, in line with the styling of the latest Discovery Sport.

While the overall layout of the cabin remains unchanged, it sees several revisions. The facelifted Discovery gets a new steering wheel, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an optional heads-up display, the new Pivi Pro 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, new climate control switches, a retractable off-road mode knob, heated and ventilated powered seats, and ClearSight Ground View camera system. The cabin looks less cluttered and more premium compared to the pre-facelift.

The facelifted Land Rover Discovery will be offered with three engine options: two petrol and one diesel, now with 48V mild-hybrid technology.

Variant Engine Power/ Torque P300 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, four-cyl w/ MHEV 300PS/ 400Nm P360 3.0-litre turbo-petrol, six-cyl w/ MHEV 360PS/ 500Nm D300 3.0-litre diesel, six-cyl w/ MHEV 300PS/ 650Nm

All three engines are offered with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an AWD drivetrain. The top-spec D300 variant can sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.5 seconds.

The updated model is expected to command a premium over the pre-facelift Discovery that was priced between Rs 75.59 lakh and Rs 87.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and BMW X5 in India.

