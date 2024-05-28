Modified On May 28, 2024 09:05 PM By Dipan for Porsche 911

Porsche’s updated 911 gets design tweaks, more features as standard, and new powertrains, including the first hybrid option in the new Carrera GTS

The 911 Carrera GTS has a 3.6-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a hybrid system making a total of 541 PS and 610 Nm

Design updates include new LED Matrix headlamps, updated bumpers and a new rear light bar with Porsche badging

Standard rear-wheel steering and PASM sports suspension for better driving dynamics

New 12.6-inch fully digital driver’s display and updated 10.9-inch infotainment system

The 911 Carrera features a revamped 3.0-litre twin-turbo boxer engine with 394 PS and 450 Nm

India launch expected by late 2024 or early 2025.

The newest version of the Porsche 911 has been unveiled, the facelifted version of the 992-generation. It has made its debut in just the Carrera and Carrera GTS versions with updated styling, updated cabin and of course - more performance. This new 911 is even more significant as it marks the end of its ICE purity and introduces the first road-going hybrid version in the moniker’s 61-year history. Here’s everything you should know about the all-new (but still kind of the same) Porsche 911.

Hybrid, But Only For Performance

While the Porsche 911 was the brand’s last bastion for motoring purity as carmakers are being forced to electrify due to the increasingly stringent emission norms, it’s not all doom and gloom from the perspective of outright performance. Unlike a few other high-performance hybrids, this is no plug-in system with a pure EV mode. The new 911 GTS debuts the Porsche T-Hybrid tech, a lightweight hybrid powertrain. It features a newly developed 3.6-litre six-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine, an electric motor for the turbocharger to build up boost immediately, and another motor integrated into the 8-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission for extra performance. Combined, the 911 GTS has a performance output of 541 PS and 610 Nm.

It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.0 seconds and has a top speed of 312 kmph. This new 911 GTS, Porsche claims, lapped the 20.8 km Nurburgring Nordschleife, 8.7 seconds faster than its predecessor. Already available for bookings in Europe, you can have the 911 GTS with choice of rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups.

The 911 Carrera still has a 3.0-litre twin-turbo boxer engine, which has been completely rebuilt. It now uses the intercooler from the Turbo models, which was previously reserved for the GTS models. With these changes, it generates 394 PS and 450 Nm.

Familiar Exterior

The new Porsche 911 looks a lot like the one before, but as always, it features subtle but impactful design changes front and rear. It now comes with new LED Matrix headlamps, integrating all lighting features into one cluster. The car has larger lower air intakes with active air flaps on the GTS and relocated front ADAS sensors under the license plate.

At the rear, there's a new light bar for the connected tail lamp design with Porsche badging, a redesigned grille, and a variable rear spoiler. The 911 Carrera GTS also comes with a standard sport exhaust system, which helps differentiate it from other models.

Revised Chassis

The new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS gets better to drive in every way and now includes standard rear-wheel steering and PASM sport suspension with adaptive dampers, riding 10mm lower than the standard Carrera. Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) is optional, using electro-hydraulics powered by the high-voltage battery for improved performance. The GTS also has wider rear tyres and offers drag-reducing wheels among the standard 19/20-inch and 20/21-inch options.

Revamped Interiors

Inside, the new Porsche 911 comes in two-seater or 2+2 configurations. The instrument cluster is now fully digital with a 12.6-inch curved display. The 10.9-inch centre touchscreen for the infotainment system has an updated PCM system that allows for easier access to drive modes and settings, video streaming while parked, and native apps for Apple Music and Spotify. The car features wireless phone charging up to 15W in a cooled compartment, high-power USB-C PD ports, standard ambient lighting, and a drive mode switch on the steering wheel for the standard Carrera.

Expected Launch

Both the new 911 Carrera (coupe and Cabriolet) and Carrera GTS are available to order globally and may arrive in India by late 2024 or early 2025. Following the 911's hybridisation, the smaller 718 will also undergo electrification, making Porsche's lineup increasingly electric. Currently, the T-Hybrid powertrain is exclusive to the GTS, with more hybrid versions expected. The hybrid 911, upon its Indian launch, will likely be priced higher than the current 911 Carrera, starting from Rs 1.86 crore (ex-showroom), and will compete with the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Artura.

Read More on : Porsche 911 Automatic