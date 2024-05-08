Modified On May 08, 2024 01:26 PM By Sonny for Maruti Swift 2024

Bookings already open for Rs 11,000, engine and features details already leaked online

It’s time for one of the best-selling cars in the country to get its next big update. We’re talking about the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift, which made its global debut in late 2023 in Japan, and now it’s here! While we await the prices and official reveal on May 9, here’s everything we know from spied units and leaked information online.

Related: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The New Maruti Swift

Brand New Engine

The 2024 Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine to replace the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K-series petrol engine. It will reportedly have a performance rating of 82 PS and 112 Nm with improved driveability and better fuel economy. Maruti will offer it with the same 5-speed MT and AMT options.

Sharper Design

Even though this is a new generation for the hatchback, the styling updates to the exterior are more like a facelift: subtle and few. It gets a restyled grille, bumper and new LED DRLs for the fascia.

In profile, the big changes are the new 16-inch alloy wheels and the placement of the rear door handles, which are no longer on the C-pillar. The rear gets a new bumper and fresh tail lights with darkened elements for a sportier appeal. These small design changes make it look more modern while still recognisable as the iconic Maruti Swift.

Fresh Interiors

The changes to the cabin, especially the dashboard, are more significant than the exterior design changes. The new Swift gets the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, sleek AC vents and redesigned climate control panel, all of which now resemble the console of the Maruti Baleno. The driver’s side of the dashboard does not look that different as it still has a dual-pod analogue setup with a TFT multi-information display.

It is also expected to get a lighter cabin theme with light and dark grey sections.

Upgraded Features & Safety

The 2024 Swift gets a longer list of features than the outgoing version of the hatchback. We already mentioned the larger infotainment unit that will likely offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. It will also get Maruti’s connected car tech features. Other feature upgrades include six airbags as standard, and wireless charging.

It will continue to offer conveniences like cruise control, auto AC, rear parking camera and push-button start-stop.

Expected Prices

We expect the new Maruti Swift to attract a premium over the older hatchback and be priced from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios while also being an alternative to the likes of the Renault Triber and Maruti Wagon R.

Also read: 2024 Maruti Swift Expected Prices: Will It Undercut Hyundai Grand i10 Nios?

Read More on : Swift AMT