New Kia Syros Variant-wise Features Explained
The new Syros will be available in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O)
The Kia Syros debuted recently as a new sub-4m SUV offering that slots between the Kia Sonet and the Kia Seltos. It is available with a lot of premium features, some of which are not even available with the Sonet or Seltos. If you are keen to know the exact variant-wise feature distribution, here’s a detailed description of the same.
Kia Syros HTK
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The entry-level HTK variant of the Syros gets basic but useful features like halogen headlights, steel wheels with covers, manual AC and an analogue instrument cluster with MID. However, premium features like flush door handles, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 4 speakers, semi-leatherette seats and electrically adjustable ORVMs are also on offer. It has plenty of safety features like 6 airbags, TPMS, rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors.
Kia Syros HTK (O)
Here’s everything the one-over-base HTK (O) variant gets over the base variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Outside, the Syros HTK (O) gets roof rails and alloy wheels but only with the diesel powertrain option. Moreover, it comes with a single-pane sunroof, auto-fold ORVMs and 2 tweeters. The already strong safety suite is carried over as is from the HTK trim.
Kia Syros HTK Plus
The mid-spec HTX Plus gets the following features over the HTK (O) variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
(turbo-petrol DCT variants only)
(turbo-petrol DCT variants only)
|
|
The 16-inch alloy wheels are being offered with all the powertrain options in the HTK Plus trim and it is also the entry-level variant to have the Syros with a panoramic sunroof as well as a different-colour cabin theme. Kia has also provided it with all four disc brakes and cruise control. The turbo-petrol DCT variants further get paddle shifters, push-button start/stop and an electronic parking brake.
Kia Syros HTX
Over the HTK Plus variant, the HTX trim gets the following additions:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
LED headlights and DRLs are introduced in this variant and the steering wheel and gear knob are leatherette-wrapped. The HTX trim also features ventilated front seats, all windows auto up/down (remotely), push-button start/stop and rear wiper and washer with all powertrain options.
Kia Syros HTX Plus
The higher-spec HTX Plus variant gets the following features over the HTX variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The HTX Plus variant introduces 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a bigger 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a touch-enabled AC panel, ventilated rear seats and a powered driver’s seat. It also has puddle lamps, a different colour interior, leatherette seats and an 8-speaker premium sound system. On the safety front, this variant offers a dual-camera dashcam, rear disc brakes and electronic parking brake with all powertrain options.
Kia Syros HTX Plus (O)
The top-spec HTX Plus (O) trim gets the following features over the previous variants:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
There are no additions to the exterior, interior and convenience features when the range-topping HTX (O) trim is considered. However, it has side parking sensors, level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera.
Powertrain Options
The detailed specifications of the two engine options offered with the Syros are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine
|
1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
172 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*
|
6-speed MT / 6-speed AT^
*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
^AT = Torque converter automatic transmission
Price And Rivals
The Kia Syros is expected to be launched in January 2025 and its prices could start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The new sub-4m SUV from Kia will not have any direct rivals but it will serve as an alternative to subcompact and compact SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos.
