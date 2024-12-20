All
New Kia Syros Variant-wise Features Explained

Modified On Dec 20, 2024 03:31 PM By Dipan for Kia Syros

The new Syros will be available in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O)

Kia Syros variant-wise features explained

The Kia Syros debuted recently as a new sub-4m SUV offering that slots between the Kia Sonet and the Kia Seltos. It is available with a lot of premium features, some of which are not even available with the Sonet or Seltos. If you are keen to know the exact variant-wise feature distribution, here’s a detailed description of the same.

Kia Syros HTK

Kia Syros 12.3-inch touchscreen (image of top-spec variant used for representational purposes only)

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto halogen headlights

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Flush door handles

  • Front and rear silver faux skid plates

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Roof-mounted spoiler

  • Black and grey dual-tone interior theme with orange accents

  • Black and grey semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • 2-spoke steering wheel

  • Front centre armrest

  • Adjustable front headrests

  • Sunglass holder

  • Sunshades for rear doors

  • Analogue instrument console with a 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID)

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • All four power windows with illuminated buttons

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVM)

  • Manual AC with rear vents

  • Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear passengers

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • 4 speakers

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

  • Anti-theft alarm

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Brake assist

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Hill start assist

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

The entry-level HTK variant of the Syros gets basic but useful features like halogen headlights, steel wheels with covers, manual AC and an analogue instrument cluster with MID. However, premium features like flush door handles, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 4 speakers, semi-leatherette seats and electrically adjustable ORVMs are also on offer. It has plenty of safety features like 6 airbags, TPMS, rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Kia Syros HTK (O)

Kia Syros side

Here’s everything the one-over-base HTK (O) variant gets over the base variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 16-inch alloy wheels (with diesel engine only)

  • Turn indicators on ORVMs

  • Roof rails

  • Vanity mirror on the passenger-side sunshade

  • Passenger-side seat back pocket

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • 2 tweeters

  • None

Outside, the Syros HTK (O) gets roof rails and alloy wheels but only with the diesel powertrain option. Moreover, it comes with a single-pane sunroof, auto-fold ORVMs and 2 tweeters. The already strong safety suite is carried over as is from the HTK trim.

Kia Syros HTK Plus

Kia Syros has a panoramic sunroof

The mid-spec HTX Plus gets the following features over the HTK (O) variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Follow-me-home headlights (with turbo-petrol DCT variants only)

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Gloss black strip under the bonnet 

  • Blue and grey dual-tone interior theme with green accents

  • Blue and grey semi-leatherette seats

  • 60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Front and rear adjustable headrests

  • Retractable cupholders for front passengers (with turbo-petrol engine only)

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • Drive and traction control modes

(turbo-petrol DCT variants only)

  • Driver-side window one-touch up/down 

(turbo-petrol DCT variants only)

  • Push-button start/stop (with turbo-petrol DCT variants only)

  • Paddle shifters (with turbo-petrol DCT variants only)

  • None

  • All 4 disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold function (with turbo-petrol DCT variants only)

The 16-inch alloy wheels are being offered with all the powertrain options in the HTK Plus trim and it is also the entry-level variant to have the Syros with a panoramic sunroof as well as a different-colour cabin theme. Kia has also provided it with all four disc brakes and cruise control. The turbo-petrol DCT variants further get paddle shifters, push-button start/stop and an electronic parking brake.

Also See: Take A Look At The Exterior Design Of The Kia Syros In This Detailed Gallery

Kia Syros HTX

Kia Syros 3-pod headlight design with LED DRL
Kia Syros ventilated seat button

Over the HTK Plus variant, the HTX trim gets the following additions:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED headlights with follow-me-home functionality

  • LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators

  • LED tail lights

  • Blue and grey leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Leatherette material on door pads and door armrests

  • Boot lamps

  • Driver and passenger side seat back pocket

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Push-button start/stop

  • All door windows auto up/down using key fob

  • None

  • Rear wiper and washer

LED headlights and DRLs are introduced in this variant and the steering wheel and gear knob are leatherette-wrapped. The HTX trim also features ventilated front seats, all windows auto up/down (remotely), push-button start/stop and rear wiper and washer with all powertrain options.

Kia Syros HTX Plus

Kia Syros interior

The higher-spec HTX Plus variant gets the following features over the HTX variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Puddle lamps

  • Dual-tone interior with orange accents

  • Dual-tone grey leatherette seats

  • Metal finish for the pedals

  • Retractable cupholders for all passengers

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • 5-inch touch panel for auto AC controls

  • Ventilated front and rear seats

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 4-way powered driver’s seat

  • 64-colour ambient lighting

  • Air purifier

  • Paddle shifters

  • 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Updated connected car tech suite

  • Dual-camera dashcam

  • Rear disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

The HTX Plus variant introduces 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a bigger 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a touch-enabled AC panel, ventilated rear seats and a powered driver’s seat. It also has puddle lamps, a different colour interior, leatherette seats and an 8-speaker premium sound system. On the safety front, this variant offers a dual-camera dashcam, rear disc brakes and electronic parking brake with all powertrain options.

Kia Syros HTX Plus (O)

Kia Syros 360-degree camera

The top-spec HTX Plus (O) trim gets the following features over the previous variants:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • None

  • None

  • None

  • None

  • Side parking sensors

  • Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

There are no additions to the exterior, interior and convenience features when the range-topping HTX (O) trim is considered. However, it has side parking sensors, level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain Options

Kia Syros 1-litre turbo-petrol engine

The detailed specifications of the two engine options offered with the Syros are as follows:

Engine

1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine

1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine

Power

120 PS

116 PS

Torque

172 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT^

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

Kia Syros rear

The Kia Syros is expected to be launched in January 2025 and its prices could start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The new sub-4m SUV from Kia will not have any direct rivals but it will serve as an alternative to subcompact and compact SUVs like the Maruti BrezzaTata NexonKia SonetHyundai CretaMaruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos.

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
