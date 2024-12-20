New Kia Syros Variant-wise Features Explained

The new Syros will be available in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O)

The Kia Syros debuted recently as a new sub-4m SUV offering that slots between the Kia Sonet and the Kia Seltos. It is available with a lot of premium features, some of which are not even available with the Sonet or Seltos. If you are keen to know the exact variant-wise feature distribution, here’s a detailed description of the same.

Kia Syros HTK

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto halogen headlights

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Flush door handles

Front and rear silver faux skid plates

Shark fin antenna

Roof-mounted spoiler Black and grey dual-tone interior theme with orange accents

Black and grey semi-leatherette seat upholstery

2-spoke steering wheel

Front centre armrest

Adjustable front headrests

Sunglass holder

Sunshades for rear doors Analogue instrument console with a 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID)

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

All four power windows with illuminated buttons

Steering-mounted audio controls

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVM)

Manual AC with rear vents

Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear passengers

12V power outlet for front passengers 12.3-inch touchscreen

4 speakers

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 6 airbags (as standard)

Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Anti-theft alarm

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Brake assist

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill start assist

Front and rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

The entry-level HTK variant of the Syros gets basic but useful features like halogen headlights, steel wheels with covers, manual AC and an analogue instrument cluster with MID. However, premium features like flush door handles, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 4 speakers, semi-leatherette seats and electrically adjustable ORVMs are also on offer. It has plenty of safety features like 6 airbags, TPMS, rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Kia Syros HTK (O)

Here’s everything the one-over-base HTK (O) variant gets over the base variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch alloy wheels (with diesel engine only)

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Roof rails Vanity mirror on the passenger-side sunshade

Passenger-side seat back pocket Single-pane sunroof

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Auto-folding ORVMs 2 tweeters None

Outside, the Syros HTK (O) gets roof rails and alloy wheels but only with the diesel powertrain option. Moreover, it comes with a single-pane sunroof, auto-fold ORVMs and 2 tweeters. The already strong safety suite is carried over as is from the HTK trim.

Kia Syros HTK Plus

The mid-spec HTX Plus gets the following features over the HTK (O) variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Follow-me-home headlights (with turbo-petrol DCT variants only)

16-inch alloy wheels

Gloss black strip under the bonnet Blue and grey dual-tone interior theme with green accents

Blue and grey semi-leatherette seats

60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Rear parcel tray

Front and rear adjustable headrests

Retractable cupholders for front passengers (with turbo-petrol engine only) Panoramic sunroof

Cruise control

Drive and traction control modes (turbo-petrol DCT variants only) Driver-side window one-touch up/down (turbo-petrol DCT variants only) Push-button start/stop (with turbo-petrol DCT variants only)

Paddle shifters (with turbo-petrol DCT variants only) None All 4 disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function (with turbo-petrol DCT variants only)

The 16-inch alloy wheels are being offered with all the powertrain options in the HTK Plus trim and it is also the entry-level variant to have the Syros with a panoramic sunroof as well as a different-colour cabin theme. Kia has also provided it with all four disc brakes and cruise control. The turbo-petrol DCT variants further get paddle shifters, push-button start/stop and an electronic parking brake.

Kia Syros HTX

Over the HTK Plus variant, the HTX trim gets the following additions:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlights with follow-me-home functionality

LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators

LED tail lights Blue and grey leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Leatherette material on door pads and door armrests

Boot lamps

Driver and passenger side seat back pocket Ventilated front seats

Push-button start/stop

All door windows auto up/down using key fob None Rear wiper and washer

LED headlights and DRLs are introduced in this variant and the steering wheel and gear knob are leatherette-wrapped. The HTX trim also features ventilated front seats, all windows auto up/down (remotely), push-button start/stop and rear wiper and washer with all powertrain options.

Kia Syros HTX Plus

The higher-spec HTX Plus variant gets the following features over the HTX variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety 17-inch alloy wheels

Puddle lamps Dual-tone interior with orange accents

Dual-tone grey leatherette seats

Metal finish for the pedals

Retractable cupholders for all passengers 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

5-inch touch panel for auto AC controls

Ventilated front and rear seats

Auto-dimming IRVM

Wireless phone charger

4-way powered driver’s seat

64-colour ambient lighting

Air purifier

Paddle shifters 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Updated connected car tech suite Dual-camera dashcam

Rear disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

The HTX Plus variant introduces 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a bigger 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a touch-enabled AC panel, ventilated rear seats and a powered driver’s seat. It also has puddle lamps, a different colour interior, leatherette seats and an 8-speaker premium sound system. On the safety front, this variant offers a dual-camera dashcam, rear disc brakes and electronic parking brake with all powertrain options.

Kia Syros HTX Plus (O)

The top-spec HTX Plus (O) trim gets the following features over the previous variants:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety None None None None Side parking sensors

Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

There are no additions to the exterior, interior and convenience features when the range-topping HTX (O) trim is considered. However, it has side parking sensors, level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain Options

The detailed specifications of the two engine options offered with the Syros are as follows:

Engine 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT^

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to be launched in January 2025 and its prices could start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The new sub-4m SUV from Kia will not have any direct rivals but it will serve as an alternative to subcompact and compact SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos.

