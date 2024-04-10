Modified On Apr 10, 2024 12:57 PM By Ansh for Maruti Swift 2024

The spied cabin looks similar to the one that is present in the new-gen Swift sold internationally

The new-gen Swift in India will get the bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

It will come with a redesigned cabin that has a new dashboard, sleeker AC vents, and a new cabin theme.

Most likely to be powered by a new 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift was unveiled in the international market in late 2023 and this updated version of the hatchback is on its way to India. Test mules of the 2024 Swift get spotted every now and then, hinting that its launch is not that far away, and in one of the latest spy shots, we can see the interior of the updated hatchback.

What Can Be Seen

While these spy shots are not the clearest, they do give us a good idea for what the updated Swift will offer. Firstly, it will get the bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the international-spec model, which offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Secondly, while the details in the images are slim, we do think that in India, the updated hatchback can come with the same cabin as the international-spec one, which also gets a slightly redesigned dashboard, slimmer AC vents, and a lighter cabin theme.

Exterior Changes

In the new-gen Swift, design changes are also present on the outside in the form of an updated grille, sleeker bumpers, redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels, updated tail light setup, and a sportier rear spoiler.

Also, while in the current-gen Swift, the rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar, in the fourth-gen model, you will get more traditional door-mounted handles on the door itself.

Features & Safety

Apart from the larger touchscreen infotainment system, the new Swift can also get a heads-up display in India. Rest of the comfort features are likely to remain the same which include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and cruise control.

In terms of passenger safety, it can come with up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The international-spec Swift also comes with ADAS features, but they will most likely be on the India-spec version, like blind spot detection that was spotted from a previous test mule sighting.

Powertrain

With this update, the Swift has also received a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine makes 82 PS and up to 112 Nm and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic. There’s also a mild-hybrid powertrain version for the global models.

The outgoing India-spec version has a 4-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS/113 Nm) which is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. With this engine, the Swift also offers a CNG powertrain with a reduced output of 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm, paired only with a manual transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Swift could be launched in the next few months and we expect it to be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will continue to rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

