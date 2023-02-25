Published On Feb 25, 2023 03:55 PM By Tarun

These accessories will help you in case of an emergency and will also make your in cabin experience better

Accessorizing is an essential part of the experience of owning a car. Be it for emergency, off-roading, looks, or convenience, you can never have too many accessories. The range goes up to ten thousands of rupees but you can get many good and useful things for under a budget of Rs 500.

Here’s a quick list of the seven best accessories you can get under that green coloured note:

Tyre Puncture Repair Kit

Now this is a very important accessory that is the most needed currently, based on the horrific road conditions. Tyre punctures are inevitable and mostly neglected by owners. Most of the times, the punctures are recognized on the information of a passerby or when the car tilts a bit. Just in case if you’re stranded with a flat tyre in the middle of nowhere, you can use a puncture repair kit. These kits get the screwdriver handle, rubber solution, the puncture rubber, and even pliers. Here’s one example: https://www.amazon.in/Jagger-Premium-Tubeless-Tyre-Puncture/dp/B07556S1HR/ref=sr_1_55?crid=1FLWWZEGJC0RG&keywords=car+accessories+under+500&qid=1677133775&sprefix=%2Caps%2C166&sr=8-55

Jumper Cable

Another important yet ignored accessory. Car batteries are bound to die anytime and if you make a small mistake of keeping your lights on, your car might just not start the next day. That way, these jumper cables come in handy. With another car in front, you can literally just plug in one side of the cables to your dead battery and bring it to life with the other one’s. Here’s an example of under Rs 500: https://www.amazon.in/Heavy-Jumper-Battery-Booster-Alligator/dp/B07NL3JF9C/ref=sr_1_58?crid=2GTTMC8CWN22I&keywords=car+accessories+under+1000&qid=1677134253&refinements=p_36%3A5814684031&replacementKeywords=car+accessories+under&rnid=5814682031&s=automotive&sprefix=car+accessories+under+1000%2Caps%2C213&sr=1-58&vehicle=Maruti%3A1000

Sun Visor Organizer

For the people who are in their driver’s seat for a lot of hours, this one’s useful. With this sun visor organizer, you can keep your pen, mobile phone, documents, fast tag holder, cards, spectacles and a lot more. These organizers are easy to fit and remove and won’t come in your view as well. Here’s a good example: https://www.amazon.in/HSR-Accessories-Organizer-Sunglass-Multi-Pocket/dp/B09CT67VCM/ref=sr_1_32?crid=1FLWWZEGJC0RG&keywords=car+accessories+under+500&qid=1677133775&sprefix=%2Caps%2C166&sr=8-32

Seat Side Gap Organizer

Just in case if you don’t like the visor organizer, here’s another one. These types of organizers fit between the front two seats and hardly takes up any space. However, it can store your knicknacks, mobile phones, wallet, cards, money, and even spectacles. You will find most of these organizers made of leather and some with a cover too. Check out this example: https://www.amazon.in/Car-Organizer-Seat-Pocket-Smartphones/dp/B0BNVMPVS5/ref=sr_1_6?crid=1FLWWZEGJC0RG&keywords=car+accessories+under+500&qid=1677133775&sprefix=%2Caps%2C166&sr=8-6

Fast 12V Socket Charger

Now this is a useful accessory for cars which have more passengers travelling often or older cars. Most of the cars, even the older ones, come with a 12V socket. You can connect these chargers to a 12V socket and use them as USB chargers for phones or tablets or any other electronics. Now this particular example supports fast charging with two USB slots and a C-Type slot and all three devices can be charged at the same time: ​​https://www.amazon.in/PTron-Bullet-Pro-Lightweight-Smartphones/dp/B07WG8PDCW/ref=sr_1_16?crid=1FLWWZEGJC0RG&keywords=car%2Baccessories%2Bunder%2B500&qid=1677133775&sprefix=%2Caps%2C166&sr=8-16&th=1

Fragrance Diffuser

Who doesn’t like their car fresh and good smelling all the time? You still have your Ambi Purs and Godrej Aer options but diffusers are stronger and more long lasting. Once the oil or the solution is absorbed by the wooden lid, the fragrance stays on for days. This way, these diffusers tend to run for months as well. Check out one of the good examples: https://www.amazon.in/UNO-Freshener-Essential-Fragrance-Diffuser/dp/B09XKH1K2X/ref=sr_1_30?crid=1FLWWZEGJC0RG&keywords=car%2Baccessories%2Bunder%2B500&qid=1677133775&sprefix=%2Caps%2C166&sr=8-30&th=1

Phone Holder

All the latest cars have a touchscreen system (if you’re going for the higher-end variants) if not atleast a bluetooth system. But for those with latter or really old cars, phone holders are very essential. Good magnetic or a proper suction cup phone holders can be had for in this budget. Most of them have 360-degree rotational feature and some of them have an case too. Phone holders will make navigation, accepting and rejecting calls, and listening music easier. Here’s a nice example that you can check out:

https://www.amazon.in/Sounce-Universal-Dashboard-Rotational-Compatible/dp/B0BHZ9336Y/ref=sr_1_10?crid=1FLWWZEGJC0RG&keywords=car%2Baccessories%2Bunder%2B500&qid=1677133775&sprefix=%2Caps%2C166&sr=8-10&th=1

If you think any other accessory should make it to the list, let us know in the comments below.