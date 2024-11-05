All
Honda Is Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.26 Lakh On Its Models This November

Modified On Nov 05, 2024 10:06 AM By Yashika for Honda Elevate

 This month, the Honda Amaze stands out with the highest discounts, closely followed by the fifth-gen Honda City

Honda November Offers

  • Maximum discount of up to Rs 1.26 lakh is available with the Amaze.

  • The fifth-gen Honda City comes with benefits of up to Rs 1.07 lakh.

  • Honda Elevate gets total benefits of up to Rs 86,000.

  • Honda City Hybrid enjoys offers of up to Rs 90,000.

  • These offers are only valid till the end of November 2024.

While the Diwali festivities have come to an end, carmakers are still offering monthly offers and discounts on their products, and the latest discounts have come from Honda. If you are planning to add a Honda car to your garage this November, you can take advantage of discounts and bonuses, which are available on the Japanese carmaker’s entire lineup. Unlike the discounts of other carmaker’s, which are divided into cash, corporate and exchange benefits, Honda has not given any such categories, but the offers available can still save you a lot of money this November. Below are the model-wise offer details.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

Offers

Amount

Total Benefits 

Up to Rs 1.26 lakh

  • If you are looking for the top-spec VX variant of the Honda Amaze, you can get the aforementioned offers. 

  • However, if you opt for the base-spec E and mid-spec S variants, the total benefits are reduced to Rs 86,200 and Rs 96,200, respectively. 

  • Honda’s sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh. 

Also Read: New-gen Honda Amaze Teased For The First Time, Launched Expected In 2025

Honda City Hybrid

Honda City Hybrid

Offers

Amount

Total Benefits 

Up to Rs 90,000
  • The carmaker is offering the Honda City Hybrid with a total discount of up to Rs 90,000. 

  • Prices of the Honda City Hybrid range from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh.

Fifth-gen Honda City

Honda City

Offers

Amount

Total Benefits 

Up to Rs 1.07 lakh
  • The carmaker is offering the aforementioned benefits with the higher-spec ZX variant of the Honda City.  

  • That said, all the remaining variants get a lower discount of up to Rs 92,300. 

  • It is priced from Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh.

Also Read: 2025 Honda City Facelift Unveiled Globally: Here Is How It Differs From The India-spec Version

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

Offers

Amount

Total Benefits 

Up to Rs 86,100
  • Honda is offering the above-mentioned discounts on the top-spec ZX variant of the Elevate SUV.

  • All the remaining variants of the Elevate are being offered with a discount of up to Rs 76,100. However, the Apex Edition of the compact SUV gets lower benefits of up to Rs 56,100.

  • The Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.71 lakh. 

Extended Warranty Periods

Last month, Honda also introduced improved warranty packages for both new and existing Honda customers.You can now avail warranty extension for up to 7 years/ unlimited km. The scheme is applicable on all petrol variants of the Honda Elevate, City, Civic, City Hybrid, Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V.

Notes 

  • The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on your location and the variant chosen. Please contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

  • All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Y
Published by
Yashika
