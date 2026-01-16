All
    New 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift TEASED Ahead Of Its Imminent Launch

    Modified On Jan 16, 2026 06:34 PM By Bikramjit

    3.6K Views
    This is the first significant update to the Kushaq ever since its launch back in 2021

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Unlike when the Skoda Kushaq was first launched in 2021, times have quite changed now for the compact SUV segment. With Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, and Kia Seltos posing a fierce challenge, Skoda had to answer! And yes, Skoda is answering soon as the Kushaq facelift has been teased for the first time, and it's expected to launch later this month.

    Although the SUV is kept in complete wraps in this teaser, here’s what we know so far:

    What Will Be The Changes?

    Design

    Until now, we’ve only seen the camouflaged mule of the facelifted Kushaq doing its test runs on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. And from what’s seen then, it is set to get redesigned front and rear fascias to keep things fresh.

    • The Skoda Kushaq facelift will feature revised LED headlamps and LED DRLs, with sequential LED turn indicators. There could also be a light bar connecting the DRLs a la the Skoda Kodiaq. 

    Skoda Kushaq facelift spied testing

    • It is likely to sit on 17-inch alloy wheels, albeit with a new design to keep things fresh. New colour options could also be on offer. 

    Skoda Kushaq facelift spied testing

    • At the rear, it will get wraparound tail-lamps with a light bar, while the bumper design, both at the front and rear, is also expected to be revised. 

    Skoda Kushaq facelift spied testing

    Interior & Features

    • The cabin will also see a refresh, likely with a new colour theme and upholstery. 

    • The convenience feature list is expected to remain largely unchanged, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an 8-speaker sound system.

    Current-spec Skoda Kushaq dashboard

    • Other features likely to be carried over include automatic climate control with rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger.

    • Skoda may introduce a panoramic sunroof with the facelift, bringing the Kushaq in line with rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

    • On the safety front, the facelift is expected to continue with six airbags as standard, along with a rear parking camera with sensors, TPMS, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and hill-hold assist.

    • To strengthen its position in the segment, the Kushaq facelift could also feature a 360-degree camera and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

    Powertrain

    The Kushaq facelift will continue with the same engine options with a front-wheel drivetrain. The specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT*

    7-speed DCT^

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    *AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

    ^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The 2026 Skoda Kushaq is nearing a launch very soon and its prices can start from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). As already mentioned above, the Kushaq has a lot of fights in its segment. Besides the stalwarts from Hyundai, Maruti and Tata, there’s also Honda Elevate, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Volkswagen Taigun as its rivals.

