More Than 50,000 Honda Elevate SUVs Delivered In India, More Than 50 Percent Customers Opted For ADAS Variants

The Honda Elevate nameplate debuted in September 2023 in India and established itself in the competitive compact SUV market. The Elevate has now achieved a total sales of over 1 lakh units globally, which also includes exports from India. The Japanese automaker retailed more than 50,000 units of the Elevate in India, while the remaining units were exported to countries like Japan, South Africa, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Buyer Preferences With The Elevate

Out of total 53,326 units, 53 percent of its sales came from the top-spec ZX variant, which features advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Also, 79 percent of customers preferred CVT automatic variants, available with the V, VX, and ZX trims. The automaker also revealed that 22 percent of Elevate buyers are first-time car owners and over 43 percent of buyers purchase the Elevate as an additional car in their household.

In terms of colour preference, Platinum White Pearl was the most popular choice (35.1 percent), followed by Golden Brown Metallic (19.9 percent).

What Does The Elevate Offer?

The Honda Elevate comes equipped with amenities like a single-sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, cruise control, and a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display. While it lacks certain premium features found in some rivals, such as a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, its feature set is well-rounded to meet essential needs.

On the safety front, the compact SUV offers up to 6 airbags (as standard), a LaneWatch camera (positioned under the left ORVM), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and (ADAS).

Powertrain Options Detailed

The Honda Elevate is powered by the Honda City’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque. It comes with both 6-speed manual and CVT transmission options. While a hybrid powertrain is not available, Honda plans to introduce an EV derivative of the Elevate by 2026.

Price Range And Rivals

The Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.73 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

